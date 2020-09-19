Six displaced in early morning Stafford mobile home fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An early morning residential fire in North Stafford on Saturday resulted in the total loss of a mobile home and the displacement of six residents, according to county officials.

Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said Stafford County firefighters were dispatched at 5:46 a.m. to the 50 block of Renee Road and found fire beneath the single story structure burning through the main floor of the home. Firefighters removed the skirting around the base of the mobile home to gain access and extinguish the fire. Following the incident, firefighters deemed the structure uninhabitable.

Cardello said the home was occupied by six persons at the time of the fire. Three of the occupants were adults and three were children, ages 3 through 7.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

