Six more virus deaths reported in Fredericksburg district

When Mary Chamberlin shared Monday’s COVID-19 chart—a report she posts each weekday on the Rappahannock Area Health District’s Facebook page—viewers responded to the mix of good and bad news.
Several gladly noted the falling positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests among all those taken. It was 34 percent on Monday, down from its pandemic high of 45 percent on Jan. 14.
Likewise, there were 185 people being treated for COVID in Fredericksburg area hospitals. Three days earlier, 206 people had been hospitalized with virus symptoms.
Another 1,329 people were added to the list of those who had tested positive, as of Monday. That total was for three days—Saturday, Sunday and Monday—and paled in comparison with the single-day pandemic record set on Jan. 4, when 1,713 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford were added to the infected list.
But there was one statistic on Monday’s chart that wasn’t moving in the same positive direction as others, and it was the most serious count: the death toll.
Six new virus-related fatalities were reported on Monday. In response to the news, Beth Welch posted a tearful emoji; Katie Rest pointed out how sad that was; and Cheryl Kirkpatrick noted: “May they rest in peace.”
Deaths from COVID-19 always lag a few weeks behind new cases and hospitalizations as health officials say it takes that long for the disease to progress. But from the start of the pandemic—and continuing into the third year of reporting—fatalities from the virus aren’t posted on the Virginia Department of Health dashboard with the same timeliness as other disease barometers.
That makes it difficult to determine where things stand in the wake of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Is the disease running its natural course and claiming a certain percentage of those it infects or are death reports added to the system in bunches, after they’ve been certified as caused by COVID-19?
The answer seems to be a little bit of both.
“It’s important people understand that ‘0’ deaths reported in a day does not mean we did not lose anyone to COVID the prior day nor does multiple deaths reported in a day mean that many people were lost the day before,” said Chamberlin, RAHD’s public information officer.
Recent changes to the VDH process of certifying COVID-19 deaths that were designed to improve accuracy also have delayed the reports. Up to two weeks—and sometimes more—can pass between a person’s death from the virus to it being reported on the state site.
For instance, two of the six deaths reported on Monday occurred in late December, Chamberlin said. The other four happened this month.
The state health department maintains another dashboard that looks at cases, hospitalizations and deaths by the date they happened—not the date they were reported—but that may add to the confusion.
For instance, that site shows that 17 people in the local health district have died so far in January. However, another state dashboard of daily indicators has reported 23 deaths this month. How many of those 23 deaths were like the ones reported on Monday and occurred in December? And how many of the 17 local deaths in January haven’t been added yet to the daily charts?
It’s almost impossible to tell without cross-referencing death certificates. Several people have asked The Free Lance–Star to research those—which isn’t possible because newspapers don’t have access to the documents for privacy reasons.
With the new deaths reported on Monday—and no more were added Tuesday nor did the positivity rate or hospitalization numbers change much—435 people in the local health district have died since the pandemic began in March 2020. The six most recent deaths included three men and three women, three Blacks and three whites and residents who ranged in age from one man in his 50s to two men in their 80s.
In yet another strange aspect of a disease that’s been marked by unusual twists and turns, Caroline County has almost twice as many deaths (61) as Fredericksburg (28) and King George County (27), even though the three have similar populations.
Likewise, Spotsylvania County has had markedly more deaths than Stafford County, even though Stafford has more residents. Spotsylvania has recorded 199 pandemic-related deaths compared to Stafford with 120.
In other news on the virus front, the RAHD’s Facebook page also includes a chart from the state health department on what parents can do if their children are sick with COVID-19 or exposed to it. The flow chart shows various scenarios, including what to do for those with and without symptoms as well as those vaccinated and unvaccinated. It’s available on RAHD’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RappahannockAreaHD.
This week, local residents may be getting a text or automated call if they’re eligible for a booster shot against COVID-19. Fewer than three of every 10 people fully vaccinated in the local health district have gotten a booster shot, according to state data.
People don’t have to wait for the notification to get a booster, but can schedule appointments at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or contact the RAHD call center during weekdays at 540/899-4797.
If someone gets a call who isn’t yet eligible for a booster, Chamberlin said they should contact the call center to review their records.
In addition, Chamberlin wanted to residents to know that the new Community Testing Center at FredNats Ballpark is able to test infants as young as 3 months old. Previous press releases indicated no one under age 3 could be tested.
The center operates in a heated tent on the property, at 42 Jackie Robinson Way, and is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are required at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=testreg:testingappointments.
Hundreds of appointments are available at the new testing center.
Meanwhile, N95 masks are starting to show up at some pharmacies across the country as part of the Biden administration’s effort to distribute 400 million to residents. None have arrived locally, but CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are among those expected to receive shipments once the program is up and fully running by early February. Each person is eligible for three N95s, which are medical grade masks.
Local health departments will not be getting any masks to distribute, Chamberlin said.
