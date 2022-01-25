Six more virus deaths reported in Fredericksburg district

For instance, two of the six deaths reported on Monday occurred in late December, Chamberlin said. The other four happened this month.

The state health department maintains another dashboard that looks at cases, hospitalizations and deaths by the date they happened—not the date they were reported—but that may add to the confusion.

For instance, that site shows that 17 people in the local health district have died so far in January. However, another state dashboard of daily indicators has reported 23 deaths this month. How many of those 23 deaths were like the ones reported on Monday and occurred in December? And how many of the 17 local deaths in January haven’t been added yet to the daily charts?

It’s almost impossible to tell without cross-referencing death certificates. Several people have asked The Free Lance–Star to research those—which isn’t possible because newspapers don’t have access to the documents for privacy reasons.