Six-year plan includes funds for Falmouth Bridge repairs

Virginia’s secretary of transportation and other transportation officials stopped in Fredericksburg last week for a meeting that kicked off a nine-stop tour across the commonwealth.

They came to talk about the state of transportation, local projects, transportation issues and the draft of the state’s 2023–28 transportation improvement program plan.

The six-year transportation plan has a $19.6 billion budget for more than 4,500 projects statewide. The funding is $2.5 billion less than the 2022–27 plan, because of less federal funding.

Yet, the state will still benefit from an influx of federal funds, as well as grants.

Virginia’s Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III, told the gathering that Virginia will receive an additional $500 million over the next five years in federal funds as part of one program.

Miller said more federal funding will be available through grants, but jurisdictions will have to work for the money. He said state transportation leaders will work hard to make sure the federal grant money is won and the money is spread around the state.

“There are lots of challenges,” Miller said, but added that the state is better situated than ever.

Cedrick Rucker, the Fredericksburg District representative on the Commonwealth Transportation Board, said the district has more than $1 billion in funding in the draft plan.

Two area projects stand out: Garrisonville Road widening in Stafford County and a rehabilitation project on the Falmouth Bridge.

The plan includes $55.4 million for widening Garrisonville Road and $60.2 million for the Falmouth Bridge.

Few details are available on the Garrisonville Road project, which calls for widening from Eustace Road to Shelton Shop Road, according to the online listing.

From information available online, it doesn’t look like the Falmouth Bridge project will focus on increasing capacity. Instead, the project is described as a rehabilitation.

According to local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon, the plan is similar to the rehabilitation recently performed on the Chatham Bridge.

According to Hannon, “the project would include a mill and overlay of the bridge deck, replacement of the bridge’s concrete rail and sidewalk, and repairs to the bridge’s concrete substructure below the bridge deck. The bridge’s structural steel girders will be repaired and strengthened along the entire length of the bridge.”

If the six-year plan’s draft is approved, and the project is funded, Hannon said “design work would be underway for several years. Numerous utility lines are attached to the bridge, and extensive advance coordination will be required before work could begin.”

There is one notable difference between the two bridge projects: the Falmouth Bridge would not be completely closed like the Chatham span, which opened in October after being shuttered for more than a year.

There is too much traffic that crosses the Falmouth Bridge, and U.S. 1 serves as an alternate route for Interstate 95, Hannon noted.

VDOT’s counts, from 2019, show an average of 40,000 vehicles cross the Falmouth Bridge daily, while 16,000 cross the Chatham Bridge.

Most travel lanes would be open most of the time during the Falmouth Bridge work, and lane closures would be scheduled for off-peak times.

The Falmouth Bridge project consumes most of the $76.4 million allotted by the state to the Fredericksburg District for five bridge projects. The district also has another $22.5 million in federal funding for three other bridge projects in the program.

The six-year transportation plan budget includes a $526.3 million in state funding for bridges, along with another $429.4 million in federal funding. The Richmond District has the most combined bridge funding in the plan at $215.1 million.

Local officials took turns speaking during public comment portion of the meeting.

Some of them highlighted an interest in expanding Interstate 95 south of State Route 3, where the new Rappahannock River crossing expansion ends. The southbound crossing is open, with details expected to be finished in May. The northbound side is scheduled to open in 2024.

A project to widen the interstate between Route 3 and the Massaponax exit in Spotsylvania County will be submitted this summer for the upcoming round of Smart Scale, the state’s competitive funding program.

Local officials, including Fredericksburg Councilman Matt Kelly and Stafford Supervisor Meg Bohmke, also asked that state transportation leaders address issues with the Smart Scale scoring process.

Miller said they are dealing with the program and plan to address deficiencies.

The state is seeking comments on the draft plan, which can be sent electronically or by mail.

The CTB is expected to vote on the six-year program in June.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.