Sixth Marine Division visits Fredericksburg area for final reunion

Grateful for the chance to get together one last time, seven men in their 90s stood on either end of a framed object as family members took one picture after another.
The prized item between them was an artifact almost as old as the Marines, and as special as the history they share. It was the original battle flag for the Sixth Marines Division, the only Marine group to be retired after one major battle—but what a doozy that one was.
Formed on Guadalcanal in fall 1944 with hard-core veterans and untested replacements, the Sixth Division participated in the Battle of Okinawa, the last major conflict of World War II. From April to June 1945, Marines and Army troops alike descended on the Pacific Island for a final push toward Japan.
The red flag with the symbolic globe and anchor and “Sixth Marine Division” spelled out in a banner across the bottom was with the Marines at their command on Okinawa as well as in Guam and China. It represents men who fought in the battle—those who gathered around it on Thursday as well as Marines who never made it home or have long-since died.
And when the division decided that September 2021 would mark the final reunion for the group, its historian, Laura Lacey of Fredericksburg, was determined to have the battle flag there for all to see. She and Sixth Division World War II veteran Watson Crumbie spent nine years trying to track down the flag and work through the military bureaucracy to get it the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle in time for the Sixth Division’s last hoorah—or should that be oorah?
Held at the Holiday Inn Conference Center off U.S. 17, the reunion began Tuesday and ends Saturday. Through tours and museum visits, presentations and a performance by the Marine Corps Band, every attempt was made to make the men feel “pretty special,” Lacey said.
“Key to that above all else was this flag,” she said. “This is unique amongst all Marine Corps flags in that the Sixth Marine Division is the only division that was stood up overseas, stood down overseas and has never been reactivated. There’s no other flag that has that kind of lineage or history. We wanted to make sure we could show it to these guys today because it will be the last time they see it.”
The bittersweet moment wasn’t lost on the 90-somethings, a group of amazingly spry and chipper veterans. Leonard Turner, 98, hadn’t said much about his war experiences in the past—and didn’t attend his first reunion until he was 96—but on Thursday, he was full of himself, and stories.
When his daughter, Karen, showed him a black-and-white photo of a landing vehicle on the shores of Okinawa, with dozens of Marines on board, he looked at it and joked: “That’s me on the end.”
He saw a sword on the table and swore he had one just like it. “I got it from a Japanese officer,” he said.
“Don’t tell that story,” his daughter cautioned.
Turner did anyway. “I had to take it away from him,” he said, carefully choosing his words. Even though it was one of his prized possessions, the South Carolina man said he lost in a craps game.
Curly tufts of hair poked out from under the white beret worn by Dr. Ken Wells, 96. When asked his memories of Okinawa, he asked how much time a reporter had. He said he felt like the Battle of Okinawa had been overshadowed by other conflicts of the era, such as Iwo Jima, but didn’t say much about his personal war stories.
“When you’re 17 and 18, your mental attitude is nothing can hurt you,” he said.
His wife, Natalie, later whispered that “Doc” had been featured in a book for his efforts to save as many fellow Marines as possible until shrapnel took him out. Left for dead—and deaf from age 18 as a result of his injuries—the war “did a number on him,” she said.
Like others at the reunion, she was glad for the chance to gather one more time and visit some sights of Fredericksburg, including the Stafford Armed Forces Memorial. There, county officials handed out flags and welcomed the visitors just as they’d done on Tuesday when a Stafford delegation visited the Holiday Inn and did a “key-to-the-city” presentation, Lacey said.
But Natalie Wells also was sorry to see the life cycle of the reunions, as well as the World War II veterans, come to an end.
Hundreds of men attended earlier events, and “from the first reunion I went to, it was amazing what these guys have been through,” she said. “It’s sad, so sad that this is the last one. There’s no one to carry it on. All the memorabilia, the maps and the flags, nobody wants them. The World War II museums are filled.”
Ross LaPorte, 96, who admitted he didn’t have very good memories of Okinawa, also was melancholy about the final reunion. “I don’t think there’s too many of us left,” he said. “I met so many of them at earlier reunions, but they’re all gone now. I feel like I’m all alone.”
His niece and goddaughter, Ida Keane, reminded him that was hardly the case. When he said he wanted to come to Virginia for the event, she was happy to bring him from Cape Cod, Mass. At her words, he gave her a wink and said what a good godchild he picked, took her arm in his and walked around the Stafford war memorial.
Crumbie, the longtime board member with the division who helped locate the flag, drove from Texas for the reunion. He’s 96.
D.C. Rigby, 97, also lives on a ranch in Texas. He has some help during the day, but basically takes care of himself at night. On Thursday, his son, Jim, described his father as the guy “with the long hair and the red Cadillac walker.” The elder Rigby doesn’t always use the fancy walker though. During earlier events, he was walking all over the place, Lacey said.
Meg Bohmke, a member of the Stafford Board of Supervisors, was excited after talking with veteran Harry McKnight, who graduated from Ohio State University just as her daughter had. McKnight was featured on the OSU website four years ago, when he was 91. Every time the Buckeyes scored a touchdown, members of the ROTC got on the ground and did pushups—and McKnight was right there with them.
“If that’s not motivational, I don’t know what is,” Bohmke said.
Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Lukeman, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, greeted the Marines at the Stafford memorial and thanked them for their service. He said the country owes so much to World War II veterans who served in all branches of the military because they “really laid the foundation for the country as it is today.”
Lukeman also was excited to see so many fellow Marines in such good shape—although he didn’t instruct any of them to drop and give him 20.
“They have a great attitude,” he said. “They’re happy and upbeat and talking about what their experiences were. That’s the beauty of having these reunions.”
