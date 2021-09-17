Sixth Marine Division visits Fredericksburg area for final reunion

Grateful for the chance to get together one last time, seven men in their 90s stood on either end of a framed object as family members took one picture after another.

The prized item between them was an artifact almost as old as the Marines, and as special as the history they share. It was the original battle flag for the Sixth Marines Division, the only Marine group to be retired after one major battle—but what a doozy that one was.

Formed on Guadalcanal in fall 1944 with hard-core veterans and untested replacements, the Sixth Division participated in the Battle of Okinawa, the last major conflict of World War II. From April to June 1945, Marines and Army troops alike descended on the Pacific Island for a final push toward Japan.

The red flag with the symbolic globe and anchor and “Sixth Marine Division” spelled out in a banner across the bottom was with the Marines at their command on Okinawa as well as in Guam and China. It represents men who fought in the battle—those who gathered around it on Thursday as well as Marines who never made it home or have long-since died.