Slain Bridgewater officer started his career in King George

Soon after word circulated Tuesday about the death of two Bridgewater College campus officers, an old photo of graduates from the Fredericksburg police academy started making the rounds as well.

Someone had circled the image of John Painter, a young man with a mustache who stood near the top row. He was among 23 law enforcement officers who completed basic training in 1989 at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy.

The 55-year-old also was the campus police officer at Bridgewater who was shot and killed Tuesday as he and campus safety officer J. J. Jefferson checked out a report of a suspicious man.

Jefferson, 48, was also killed.

Some local officers who went through the academy with Painter—or served with him at the King George Sheriff’s Office during his first two years of law enforcement—remembered him as a “great fellow” with a quiet nature, said Essex County Sheriff Arnie Holmes.

“He’s going to be sorely missed because I always know he gave 125 percent,” said Holmes, who sat a few rows in front of Painter at the academy. “Even then, he was serious about his job and serious about helping people, but every now and then he came up with a funny joke.”