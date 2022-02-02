Slain Bridgewater officer started his career in King George

Soon after word circulated Tuesday about the death of two Bridgewater College campus officers, an old photo of graduates from the Fredericksburg police academy started making the rounds as well.
Someone had circled the image of John Painter, a young man with a mustache who stood near the top row. He was among 23 law enforcement officers who completed basic training in 1989 at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy.
The 55-year-old also was the campus police officer at Bridgewater who was shot and killed Tuesday as he and campus safety officer J. J. Jefferson checked out a report of a suspicious man.
Jefferson, 48, was also killed.
Some local officers who went through the academy with Painter—or served with him at the King George Sheriff’s Office during his first two years of law enforcement—remembered him as a “great fellow” with a quiet nature, said Essex County Sheriff Arnie Holmes.
“He’s going to be sorely missed because I always know he gave 125 percent,” said Holmes, who sat a few rows in front of Painter at the academy. “Even then, he was serious about his job and serious about helping people, but every now and then he came up with a funny joke.”
When the State Police sent out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies about the officers’ deaths, King George officials wondered if that was the same John Painter they knew, said Marilyn Johnson, who works in administration and records at the Sheriff’s Office—and seems to know everything about everybody.
“I definitely remember him. I remember when he was hired here, on June 1, 1989, because that’s my daughter’s birthday,” Johnson said. “He was real compassionate—and he loved writing tickets. People would say how nice he was while he was writing you a ticket.”
She remembered how much he loved law enforcement and had talked about serving in various capacities. Before he joined the force at Bridgewater College in 2019, Painter had served 18 years and retired as chief of the Grottoes police force, southeast of Harrisonburg, according to news reports. He was in the Air Force before coming to King George, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Johnson remembered a call involving a woman having seizures. It was “back in the day,” before officers carried pocket masks to protect them from contracting something from a person to whom they were giving CPR. Neither Painter nor fellow Deputy Donald Cooke had a mask and each took turns giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Back at the office, the two deputies laughed about which one of them was “gonna die first,” Johnson said, but in the heat of the moment, neither hesitated to do what was needed.
“They saved her life,” she said. “They dove right in and did it; that’s how he was.”
Karen Richards, who retired last year from the King George Sheriff’s Office, also went through the academy with Painter and remembered him as a “young country gentleman” who was eager to learn as much as he could about the area. Friends, and hunting connections, are what brought him to King George, she said.
Even though they had lost touch over the years as classmates often do, Richards got emotional as she tried to describe the “tragic loss of another good officer who had committed his life ... to protecting and serving people and communities. It’s just a senseless loss of someone who was answering the call to protect people and serve those students and staff and his life was cut down.”
Former King George Sheriff Steve Dempsey notified former co-workers, including Richards, about the shooting death of Painter, whom he remembered as “a fine young man.” The news was relayed to current Sheriff Chris Giles, who asked the King George Board of Supervisors to observe a moment of silence in Painter’s honor during Tuesday night’s meeting.
“It was sad to hear after all the years of law enforcement, it ends like this,” Dempsey said.
Holmes said he’ll find out details about the funeral because he wants to be there to “represent our class.” Others who graduated with Holmes, Richards and Painter and have remained in local law enforcement include Maj. Scott Moser in Caroline County and Maj. Don Thodos in Spotsylvania County.
Holmes said it’s always heartbreaking when any law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, but the climate in recent years has been particularly difficult.
“As you know, we don’t get the credit that we used to get and people are always downing us,” he said. “But in the morning, we always get out of bed, put on our vests and go out and protect the citizens in our community.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425