Slate of area projects in mix for Smart Scale funds

The state has ranked hundreds of transportation projects and determined those that should get some of the $1.7 billion in funds through the Smart Scale program.
The Fredericksburg area looks to have made out well in round five of the statewide program that scores and ranks projects eligible to share a pot of money. This year’s $1.7 billion is the most funding since the Smart Scale program began in 2016.
The district did well in Smart Scale seven years ago, securing $204.6 million for 19 projects out of 22 that were submitted. The southbound segment of the Rappahannock River crossing was among area projects that received funds in the inaugural round.
The Fredericksburg District also did well in the latest round, gaining the most approved projects since the program started, Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Administrator Ian Ollis said.
The district will get $194 million for 24 projects. Of those, 12 are in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George. The other projects are in the Middle Peninsula.
Area projects include transit and pedestrian improvements, along with a slew of road projects.
The biggest project is widening a section of State Route 610, and other improvements, in Stafford. The project is set to garner $39,888,386 through Smart Scale.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board announced the funding and project scores last week. There is still work ahead before the selections become official. In the meantime, revisions will be considered and public hearings will be held. The CTB will adopt its final slate of Smart Scale projects in June.
Area transportation officials are pleased with the results that were announced. Among them is Fredericksburg area CTB representative Laura Sellers, a former member of the Stafford Board of Supervisors.
Sellers said in the FAMPO news release that she was “pleased” with the results, and that she wants to get more done in the next round.
“I would like to see all our localities competitively participating in this program, which is something I will work on before the next round,” she said.
