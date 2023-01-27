Slate of area projects in mix for Smart Scale funds

Local Smart Scale projects

Of the Fredericksburg District’s 24 projects selected for funding in the state’s Smart Scale program, 12 are in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George.

There also is a regional project for the city, Stafford and Spotsylvania, which are members of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Other district projects are in the counties of Middlesex, Lancaster, King & Queen, King William, Gloucester and Mathews.

Local projects and Round Five Smart Scale funding

Express commuter transit service to Dahlgren. $4,108,075

Dixon Park connector and multimodal improvements. $9,337,209

Dixon Street roadway and multimodal improvements. $6,434,208

Lafayette Boulevard/Route 3 improvements. $7,725,756

U.S. 1/Hood Drive/Mine Road improvements. $12,862,010

U.S. 1/I-95 exit 126 improvements. $6,161,309

U.S. 1 southbound widening, pedestrian improvements. $8,929,699

U.S. 2 and 17/Benchmark Road improvements. $10,656,974

State Route 610 widening and multimodal improvements. $39,888,386

U.S. 1/Layhill Road improvements—road and pedestrian. $6,964,521

American Legion/Eskimo Hill road improvements, turn lanes. $4,069,554

VCR regional project. $16,598,891

Total: $133,736,592