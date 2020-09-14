Slots open for Tuesday's virus tests in Stafford

As of Monday afternoon, there were still more than 100 slots available for the free COVID-19 testing planned Tuesday at the Howell Library in Stafford County.

County officials said those interested in participating don’t have to register but can simply show up at the event, planned from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 806 Lyons Road off U.S. 17.

Testing is open to anyone, age 16 and older. Participants do not need to have symptoms to be tested. Results will be available in about three days.

Antibody and antigen testing will not be provided.

The sites are designed as drive-thru events, but people also can walk to them. Those in vehicles should be seated near a window, and everyone attending should wear a cloth face covering.

The free testing is provided by the Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare.

—Cathy Dyson