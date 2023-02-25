Not about to repeat a past mistake, when he went too fast and missed, Luke DiMaso spelled each word lobbed at him Saturday during the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee with deliberation and pronounced pauses between letters.

More than 90 minutes and 19 rounds after the bee began, Luke’s measured moments at the microphone — as well as years of study — paid off for the eighth grader from St. William of York Catholic School in Stafford County. He triumphed over 12 other spellers from a geographic region ranging from Culpeper County to Westmoreland County.

Luke, 14, has dreamed of going to nationals since 4th grade.

“I’m feeling so ecstatic,” he said while holding an especially tall trophy on the stage at James Monroe High School. “This was like a journey of almost five years, and I’m just so excited I finally made it and achieved my goal.”

Luke won the regional championship by correctly spelling “apophyge,” a word from ancient Greek that means the lowest part of the shaft of an Ionic or Corinthian column. In rounds leading up to his victory, he also ticked off the correct spelling of “cannoli” and “diaphanous,” “liaise” and “permutation,” “annihilate,” “kiva” and “coeval.”

The annual bee is sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and The Free Lance–Star.

Luke didn’t show much emotion in earlier rounds except confidence. Several times, he turned from the microphone to walk back to his chair before pronouncer Paul Fallon even declared he was correct.

Some other spellers stood anxiously at the mic, hoping they wouldn’t hear the ding of the bell that indicated their attempt was wrong.

There were no missed words in eight of the 19 rounds as students spelled out toughies such as “metastasize,” “bacteriolytic” and “agoraphobia.”

By Round 13, the competition was narrowed to four: Luke, Amaanat Banwait from Spotswood Elementary School; Daphne Reno from Spotsylvania Middle School; and Patrick Wilt from Gayle Middle School in Stafford.

Patrick, a seventh grader, certainly qualified for the best-posture award. He stood tall as if he were saluting, every time he put his hand on the microphone and spelled his word.

Amaanat, the only fifth grader in the bee, smiled, then hurried back to her place after a correct spelling. As she waited for her next turn, she swung her cowboy-boot covered feet, back and forth, in her chair.

Daphne, one of six seventh graders in the regional bee, looked a little nervous between words, but who wouldn’t be under that kind of spotlight? Like several contestants, she was undone by a vowel as she mistakenly put an “i” instead of an “o” in the word “placoderm.”

Luke didn’t show much emotion earlier in the competition, but that changed by the final rounds. When the field was narrowed to him and Patrick, Patrick left out the second “r” and gave an “e” instead of an “i” in the word “ferruginous.”

Luke knew he’d have to spell his word correctly to advance to the championship round, where he’d have one more word to conquer. When Fallon called out Luke’s next-to-the-last word, “sylph,” Luke had a slight smile on his face.

When Fallon called out his last word, “apophyge” — pronounced “a-poff-e-gee” — Luke’s slight smile got even bigger. He said later it was a combination of relief and excitement.

“I was scared that I could have gotten two really hard words but they ended up being ones that I knew,” Luke said, “and I was excited that hopefully the trophy was close, and the trip to nationals was too.”

Luke’s parents, Nick and Lisa DiMaso joined him on stage, then his younger sister, Kiki, runner-up in the Catholic schools division, stood next to him for photos. Luke’s teacher, Regina Hiney, said she was so proud of him, she felt herself getting “all emotional” along with his family.

“I know how much he worked, constantly,” the teacher said. “He’d come in and not go to recess, he’d be studying. He was writing every word that he could, he’d sit with a dictionary. I’m just so happy for him. He’s a great kid.”

Luke will represent the Fredericksburg region at the 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 28 to June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland.

His winnings include accommodations and $599 to cover expenses while at the bee. The DiMaso family, including a group of cousins, will be on a cruise to Alaska the week leading up to the bee, the dad said. They’ll be back in time to get an early flight home so they can head to the bee, he added.