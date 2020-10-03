Slugging, vanpools in Fredericksburg area vanish during pandemic

Stanton, like others who used to slug, doesn’t like the prospect of more congestion or paying tolls on the express lanes.

He used the express lanes once since March just to see how much it would cost. The one day, round-trip cost was $35, which Stanton said is too much.

Dave LeBlanc, who started the website sluglines.com as a way to list areas where slugs meet for rides, thinks the carpooling method will bounce back, eventually.

LeBlanc slugged for 15 to 20 years, but said he doesn’t anymore because the slugging system isn’t supported by Fort Belvoir workers. But he continues to monitor slugging and is sending out a survey to determine if people plan to return to the practice.

He’s noticed some interest picking up on the slugging website, “but not anywhere what it used to be.”

But he has hope.

“I think it’ll come back,” he said. “People love it.”

Vanpools might have a smoother path to returning, since riders are familiar with each other, but vanpool operators are struggling. Some already have gone out of business.