Slugging, vanpools in Fredericksburg area vanish during pandemic

On a recent sunny afternoon, a lone turtle meandered across the pavement at the U.S. 17 commuter lot in Stafford County.
That turtle had plenty of room to wander—the lot was all but empty. About three dozen cars and just as many commuter vans took up spots in the front section of the 1,020-space lot. The back section was entirely empty aside from a trailer, rental vans and Virginia Department of Transportation equipment and trucks.
Other area commuter lots continue to be as empty as the one on U.S. 17.
Those empty parking spaces and vacant vans are an ominous sign for a pair of popular alternatives Fredericksburg-area commuters have used for decades: slugging and vanpools.
With social distancing changing how people interact, both of those commuter options have hit the skids since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“It’s definitely different,” Keith Ingolsbe said last week at the Mine Road commuter lot in Stafford. He and another man had just returned, in a white commuter van, from Washington. They were the only two riders in a vanpool that used to carry up to 10 commuters.
Ingolsbe has been commuting to D.C. for 13 years. He has slugged and, for the past six years, mostly used a vanpool. He sometimes slugged before the pandemic, but “not now.”
Like many others, he started teleworking in March. Now he teleworks one day a week and commutes the rest of the time.
Traffic has been “exceptionally light,” he said. “In the last month, it’s been getting a little heavier, but still not close to what it used to be.”
While Ingolsbe is comfortable using the vanpool, he’s not sure what the future holds for slugging, a method in which riders and drivers routinely mix and match with strangers.
“It’ll be interesting,” he said.
Dan Stanton, a longtime commuter to the Pentagon from Stafford, said “slugging has been a lifeline” for area commuters.
“I’ve got about 18 years of slugging,” he said, pointing out that he likes the flexibility and option to be able to sleep or check email instead of driving.
Now he wonders if slugging will return.
“People aren’t going to jump into cars with people they don’t know and might have COVID.”
Stanton started teleworking in March, going to the office maybe four times since then. On recent trips to work, he said commuting traffic has been picking up, with most driving alone.
“Everyone’s driving now,” he said. “The infrastructure can’t handle it if everyone drives alone.”
Stanton, like others who used to slug, doesn’t like the prospect of more congestion or paying tolls on the express lanes.
He used the express lanes once since March just to see how much it would cost. The one day, round-trip cost was $35, which Stanton said is too much.
Dave LeBlanc, who started the website sluglines.com as a way to list areas where slugs meet for rides, thinks the carpooling method will bounce back, eventually.
LeBlanc slugged for 15 to 20 years, but said he doesn’t anymore because the slugging system isn’t supported by Fort Belvoir workers. But he continues to monitor slugging and is sending out a survey to determine if people plan to return to the practice.
He’s noticed some interest picking up on the slugging website, “but not anywhere what it used to be.”
But he has hope.
“I think it’ll come back,” he said. “People love it.”
Vanpools might have a smoother path to returning, since riders are familiar with each other, but vanpool operators are struggling. Some already have gone out of business.
Ashley Daer has worked with ABC Vans in Stafford County for 17 years and said the pandemic has impacted the business like she’s never seen before. Most of ABC’s 72 vans have “been sitting nonstop” since March, she said.
She added that the company’s van rental business also has gone down the tubes during the pandemic. Church groups, sports teams and campers usually keep the company’s rental vans busy during the summer, but not this year.
“A lot of places cancelled everything,” she said.
Some smaller vanpools have already shut down, she said.
“We’re lucky to still be here,” she said. “We can only carry on so long.”
Daer said she’s heard many of ABC’s clients in the government and military won’t be returning to work until February. She’s not sure how long ABC and other vanpools will be able to hang on.
“I’ve never been so unsure of the future,” she said.
When people do return to work, she’s not sure what vanpools and slugging will look like.
“It’s gonna be a whole new world for vanpools and carpools,” she said.
Kate Gibson, who heads the Fredericksburg-based commuter resource GWRideconnect, agreed that vanpool operators are struggling, with some shutting down, some on pause and others hanging on with a few riders.
GWRideconnect is conducting a survey to determine the extent of the impact on area vanpools. There were 375 vanpools and 139 vanpool companies in GWRideconnect’s system as of Sept. 1, she said.
Gibson expects that figure to drop when the figures are updated in October.
“COVID has been challenging, for sure, for many of our vanpools,” she said.
