Small move on big development project in Spotsylvania

A portion of a large mixed-use development in the Massaponax area of Spotsylvania County earned approval for a preliminary design Wednesday.

After a short presentation, the county’s Planning Commission approved the draft of a plat for a section of Jackson Village, a proposed “multifamily, residential, health care and commercial development” on 241 acres fronting U.S. 1, just south of the Cosner’s Corner shopping center.

The preliminary design calls for 596 townhomes and 181 condominiums.

Two planning commissioners couldn’t recall the project at Wednesday’s meeting. They asked county staff about it and were told the property’s rezoning was approved several years ago by the Board of Supervisors.

Rezoning for the property, in the Lee Hill District, was approved by the supervisors in 2015, changing the zoning from industrial to mixed-use. Some residents opposed the rezoning at the time, raising concerns about impacts on traffic and schools.

Only three current supervisors were sitting on the board in 2015.

With the Planning Commission recommending approval of the draft plat, the Jackson Village design will go to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall said in an interview Friday he hasn’t heard of or seen anything connected to the developments. He noted that the Planning Commission vote on the plat was required because of proffers, which include the transfer of 25 acres next to Pick-A-Part to the county.

The plans for Jackson Village call for a total of up to 1,190 condominiums and townhouses, 695 apartments and 385 age-restricted units that could include anything from a nursing home to detached homes.

The first phase of the development—The Heights at Jackson Village, a 187-unit apartment complex—is nearing completion.

International Development of Virginia is developing the property.

Jackson Village also has a connection to another large residential development, Alexander’s Crossing, which was also approved by supervisors in 2015.

The Alexander's Crossing plans call for a mix of 2,607 houses, townhouses, apartments and assisted living units, as well as 1.6 million square feet of commercial space on 701 acres. The property is on the east side of I–95 and extends to Massaponax Church Road.

Plans for both of the projects call for the eventual extension of Hospital Boulevard along with a new bridge over I–95 to connect the developments.

Marshall said there hasn’t been any progress that he knows of for Alexander’s Crossing. He also thinks it could be a long time before the bridge is built.

Any plans for Alexander’s Crossing also would have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.