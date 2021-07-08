 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small sinkhole closes portion of street in Spotsylvania County
0 comments
alert top story

Small sinkhole closes portion of street in Spotsylvania County

{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A small sinkhole has closed part of a short, cut-through street near the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amos Lane has been closed since late last week, according to two employees who work at a building where the sinkhole opened at one of two entrances to the property.

The access was closed, along with a section of Amos Lane, which runs from State Route 3 to Bragg Road.

Yellow caution tape surrounds the sinkhole, about 3 feet in diameter. A broken culvert is visible inside the hole. Road closure signs block vehicles from using the lane.

It’s unclear how long the closure will be in place as the hole is on private property. The Virginia Department of Transportation is not involved in the closure.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert