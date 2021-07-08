Small sinkhole closes portion of street in Spotsylvania County

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A small sinkhole has closed part of a short, cut-through street near the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

Amos Lane has been closed since late last week, according to two employees who work at a building where the sinkhole opened at one of two entrances to the property.

The access was closed, along with a section of Amos Lane, which runs from State Route 3 to Bragg Road.

Yellow caution tape surrounds the sinkhole, about 3 feet in diameter. A broken culvert is visible inside the hole. Road closure signs block vehicles from using the lane.

It’s unclear how long the closure will be in place as the hole is on private property. The Virginia Department of Transportation is not involved in the closure.

