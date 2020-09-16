Smoke from West Coast fires hovers over Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While fires rage on the other side of the country, smoke from those blazes has found its way to Virginia.

Myron Wasiuta submitted photos showing a large smoke cloud being blown across the state from fires out West. Wasiuta is the director of the Mark Slade Remote Observatory in Wilderness, where the photos were taken from the observatory’s sky camera.

An Aug. 30 image shows a normal sunset: the darkening sky over Spotsylvania County dotted with twinkling stars. A second image from Sept. 15 shows a brown haze covering most of the horizon with a smattering of stars shining through. He said camera settings and times were the same for both exposures.

“Our sunsets have been unusually red,” he said, “and the night skies devoid of all but the brightest stars.”

He can’t recall the last time that kind of smoky haze has blown almost 3,000 miles from fires on the West Coast.

“It’s pretty unusual for smoke that far away to reach us,” he said. “Shows how large and serious those fires are.”