Snow prompts travel warning, forces Fredericksburg-area schools to close

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to delay unnecessary travel Friday morning as crews work to clear snow and ice from roads in the Fredericksburg area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

VDOT says crews continue to plow roads after about five inches of snow fell overnight in the Fredericksburg area and two to four inches fell in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Most schools in the Fredericksburg area are closed due to the winter weather and most area governments are opening on a two-hour delay. Vaccination clinics scheduled for Fredericksburg and King George County Friday were cancelled.

According to a VDOT release, Interstate 95 had some bare pavement visible but there were isolated areas of snow coverage shortly before 5 a.m. All other state-maintained roads in the Fredericksburg District are in moderate to severe condition, with travel lanes partially or fully covered by snow.

The possibility of snow and ice remains in the forecast through Saturday. VDOT says it has about 1,200 pieces of equipment available in Fredericksburg District to clear roads and crews will continue to work around the clock this weekend until state-maintained roads are safe for travel.