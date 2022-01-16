Snow, sleet, freezing rain: Storm brings mixed bag, slippery road conditions

The snow totals Sunday didn’t match the storm that caused massive power outages throughout the Fredericksburg area two weeks ago.
Luis Rosa of the National Weather Service in Sterling said Sunday afternoon that the 2.3 inches reported in the White Oak area of Stafford County was the highest in the region.
However, with the onset of sleet and then freezing rain, road conditions are slippery and visibility is poor, said Kelly Hannon of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“As people see the snow slow down, it might be tempting to rush out and take care of an errand, but we ask people to not do that,” Hannon said. “The temperatures are going to stay cold as we transition from a snow event to more icing.”
Virginia State Police reported 369 traffic crashes and 282 disabled vehicles from midnight Sunday through 4:30 p.m. The majority of the crashes involved only damage to vehicles and there were no reported fatalities.
The Culpeper Division, which includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Orange, reported 21 disabled vehicles and six crashes.
The Richmond Division includes Caroline and King George. There were 30 crashes reported and 12 disabled vehicles in that division.
Hannon said residents took heed to VDOT’s advisory to stay off the roads following the problems two weeks ago when many people were left stranded on Interstate 95 for hours and hours.
The Fredericksburg Police Department and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office also put out messages Sunday encouraging residents to remain sheltered and off the roads.
“We do feel like traffic has been a little bit lighter this time,” Hannon said. “We do appreciate people responding to our calls to remain off the roads during the storm.”
The Virginia National Guard staged approximately 75 personnel to prepare for a weather response along I-81, the northern part of I-95 and the State Route 29 corridor.
Hannon said VDOT has taken an “all hands on deck” approach this weekend as every employee, regardless of their typical duties, was tasked with spotting crashes and monitoring conditions. VDOT employees worked 12-hour shifts.
Crews began mobilizing at midnight Sunday.
Snow plows were out on several highways in the Fredericksburg area once the snow hit. Plows and vehicles treating the roads made repeated passes through U.S. 1, U.S. 17, State Route 3 and State Route 208.
VDOT’s Fredericksburg District features 14 counties, including the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Around 800 trucks circulated throughout the district Sunday. The first priority for crews, according to VDOT, is to plow and treat roads that carry the most traffic such as the interstate, primary routes, high-volume secondary roads and roads that connect with critical emergency service facilities.
