Snow, sleet, freezing rain: Sunday storm brings mixed bag, slippery road conditions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hannon said residents took heed to VDOT’s advisory to stay off the roads following the problems two weeks ago when many people were left stranded on Interstate 95 for hours and hours.

The Fredericksburg Police Department and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office also put out messages Sunday encouraging residents to remain sheltered and off the roads.

“We do feel like traffic has been a little bit lighter this time,” Hannon said. “We do appreciate people responding to our calls to remain off the roads during the storm.”

The Virginia National Guard staged approximately 75 personnel to prepare for a weather response along I-81, the northern part of I-95 and the State Route 29 corridor.

Hannon said VDOT has taken an “all hands on deck” approach this weekend as every employee, regardless of their typical duties, was tasked with spotting crashes and monitoring conditions. VDOT employees worked 12-hour shifts.

Crews began mobilizing at midnight Sunday.

Snow plows were out on several highways in the Fredericksburg area once the snow hit. Plows and vehicles treating the roads made repeated passes through U.S. 1, U.S. 17, State Route 3 and State Route 208.

VDOT’s Fredericksburg District features 14 counties, including the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Around 800 trucks circulated throughout the district Sunday. The first priority for crews, according to VDOT, is to plow and treat roads that carry the most traffic such as the interstate, primary routes, high-volume secondary roads and roads that connect with critical emergency service facilities.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.