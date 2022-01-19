Snowy, slushy roads could greet Thursday travelers

Motorists were warned to be cautious on roadways Thursday as another shot of wintry weather was forecast to hit the Fredericksburg region just in time for the morning commute.

“We do have advisories out, but as you know, rain changing to snow during rush hour is never a good thing,” said Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Sterling office.

The National Weather Services issued a winter weather advisory that covered the Fredericksburg region and areas north into Washington, D.C., and Maryland starting Wednesday evening and running through 6 p.m. Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout for patches of ice, “especially on bridges, ramps, overpasses [and] crossovers.”

Martin said Wednesday afternoon that rain was expected to move into the Fredericksburg region late Wednesday evening and turn to snow by daybreak as temperatures fall below freezing. Martin said Thursday’s expected snowfall will be nowhere near the amount the region saw Jan. 3, when some areas got up to a foot.

“It’s not going to be a heavy snow, only an inch or two, maybe up to 3 inches locally,” Martin said.