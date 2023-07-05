The 2023 Solarize Fredericksburg campaign launches today and runs through Aug. 31, the city’s Clean and Green Commission announced last week.

The program is one of many in the state that aim to make it less complex and costly for customers to switch to solar power by vetting installers who commit to reduced prices.

The Charlottesville-based nonprofit LEAP manages the campaign each year, and this year has selected the installers Convert Solar and Tiger Solar through a competitive vetting process.

Homeowners can sign up to receive a free assessment from the two solar companies or attend one of several webinars hosted by LEAP.

“The value of the Virginia Solarize programs is that they simplify the process for homeowners by removing the steps of having to vet multiple solar contractors,” said Robert Courtnage, with the city’s Clean and Green Commission. “It can be confusing and time consuming to go solar on your own. We are pleased to once again be working with LEAP to increase the use of clean, renewable solar energy in our city and the surrounding Fredericksburg region.”

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress increased a federal tax credit available to households that install solar panels from 26% to 32%. The credit allows homeowners to deduct a percentage of a solar energy system’s installation cost from their federal taxes with no cap on the value.

LEAP’s Solarize program has helped 1,015 Virginia households switch to solar since 2014, according to a press release.

More information is at solarizeva.org.