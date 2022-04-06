Soldier's homecoming a golden moment for Goldings

Army Sgt. Michael Golding doesn’t usually dress like a knight in shining armor, but he swapped uniforms for a few minutes Tuesday to surprise his daughters during a special homecoming.

Harmony and Trinity Golding were on the soccer field at Spotsylvania High School, getting ready for the junior varsity game against Chancellor High School. The sisters were co-captains for the coin toss and as they stood at midfield, they didn’t know their father was standing behind them. He was dressed as a knight, the school mascot.

The mascot tapped Trinity on the shoulder, handed her his sword and got a typical teenage look that suggested, “Why are you giving me this?” Then, as the father tried to remove the helmet—he was having a slight wardrobe malfunction—he pulled back enough to show his face and Harmony gasped.

“Dad?” she cried.

Trinity gasped as well, and the father threw his arms around both of them. As he kissed each on the forehead, the tears started—and they weren’t limited to the Golding sisters.

The three Chancellor players, who got an up-close and personal view of the reunion, were crying and saying, “Oh my God,” over and over. Those who knew about the soldier’s homecoming were recording video on their phones and wiping away a few tears, as well.

“I watch these on YouTube all the time and I always bawl my eyes out,” said Kirsten Brock, an athletic trainer at the school.

Michael Golding is with the Virginia Army National Guard’s 29th Infantry Division, based at Fort Belvoir. For the past 11 months, he’s been in Jordan, where he ran the dining hall facility.

He’s been deployed in combat zones three times, including in Iraq, and has been serving at Fort Pickett, southwest of Richmond, for 3½ years as part of long-term orders.

Golding had been texting his daughters regularly throughout the deployment and Trinity, especially, wanted to know when he’d be home. Thursday, April 7, is her 15th birthday, and she wanted to be sure her father was back by then.

The first thing he said, after the kissing and crying, was “I told you I’d be here for your birthday.”

His wife, Angela, is the stepmother of the soccer sisters, and she had contacted JV Coach Deon Heggins to let him know the soldier would be at the game. Michael Golding had wondered if he might walk across the field, either before the game or at halftime, and surprise his daughters.

Heggins, who got the news less than 24 hours before the match, decided to make the most of it.

“He took over and ran with it,” Angela Golding said.

Heggins served 10 years in the Navy and his assistant coach, Gary Gresham, spent 6½ years on active duty and continues to work with the Marine Corps as a civilian. The veterans wanted to make the reunion special and Tim Acors, the school’s athletic director, told them to go for it.

They concocted the plan for Golding to dress as the school mascot. They told the referee, Kirk Hood, what was happening and he supplied a Marine Corps coin for the toss. He also did two combat tours.

Catie Wine, head coach for girls’ soccer, made other arrangements, stressing as she regularly does to the players that sports is more than a game. It’s a compilation of moments that build confidence and “you’re going to remember special moments like these,” Wine tells her players.

The varsity squad knew what was happening, but junior varsity players didn’t—and that was no small feat, Heggins said. “To keep a secret is not easy with high school girls.”

He and the others wanted the moment to be golden for the Goldings.

“These kids, they also serve,” Heggins said about them and other military families. “They’re home, missing their dad for 11 months. I thought this would be a special way for them to have a reunion.”

It was more than the Army soldier expected, but Golding was glad to play along.

“They were shocked and they cried,” he said about his daughters.

“I cried, too, and I knew what was happening,” his wife said.

Before the moment on the field, Michael Golding said he hoped the plans would make his daughters smile—and maybe embarrass them a little as well.

“That’s what fathers are for,” he said.

