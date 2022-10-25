 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some athletics still canceled for Stafford High School students due to flu outbreak

  • 0

After-school clubs, activities and athletic practices resumed Tuesday afternoon for Stafford High School students, but scheduled games with other schools are still canceled to minimize the spread of flu.

Approximately 1,000 students and staff became sick with influenza A and possibly a separate gastrointestinal illness last week.

School division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said in an email there were 526 reported absences on Tuesday.

"All other schools remain within normal absence rates for this time of year," she said.

The Stafford High School student newspaper reported that the Oct. 15 homecoming dance, which took place in the school cafeteria, was a "super-spreader" event for the flu virus. 

The school division is working with the local health department to manage the outbreak. 

"After consulting with our health department, all activities taking place among Stafford High School students may resume Tuesday," Osborn said. "We will provide you with an interscholastic athletics update [Wednesday]."

Adele Uphaus: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

