Some crabbers snared in Virginia's push for online catch reports

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission has been slowly moving fishermen, the oyster industry and now commercial crabbers to mandatory online reporting of their daily catch. For those without good cell coverage or internet, that’s a problem.
For most of her life, Ida Hall has been working on the Chesapeake Bay catching crabs. With the exception of a few tweaks, the crab traps she uses to catch them have remained the same since they were invented in the 1920s.
But technology is imposing itself. Watermen must move from paper records to a website to report their catch to the state.
So Hall grabbed her flip phone and drove her 1995 Dodge truck two hours from Northumberland County to Hampton to speak to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission at its Sept. 28 meeting. Masked and a bit nervous, Hall stood before commissioners and made her case.
“I live in an area that is underserved by internet. I can’t get it at my home and this is my cellphone,” she said, holding up her flip phone. “I would upgrade it, I would love to get into the 21st century, but I don’t have a reliable cell signal.”
Hall is one of more than 3,000 Virginians who fish, crab or oyster for a living. And while she may be the first to lodge her concerns before the board, she’s among the 30 percent of rural Americans without access to broadband. Virginia won’t have full coverage until 2028, but mandatory online reporting starts next year.
Hall stood by while VMRC Commissioner Steve Bowman and Chief of Fisheries Management Patrick Geer discussed what could be done.
“I’d like to move broadband in the same warp speed that we’re moving this. I’m trying to figure it out,” said Bowman.
“Yeah, that’s what’s beyond our control is getting the broadband up there,” Geer replied.
Staying with paper is costing the state too much money and time, said Adam Kenyon, who oversees the mandatory harvest reporting program. He said the online system has over 1,800 users and there are few complaints.
“Our commercial watermen, the average age is over 55,” he said. “We get more complaints that they don’t like computers or they don’t understand computers. A lot of times, it’s just that they haven’t really gone through the process of trying to work [online]. When they had to do the paper ones, they had to learn the paper ones.”
A majority of watermen have always relied on their wives, other relatives or friends to file paperwork with the state. As the state has switched to online reporting, those same people are there to do it.
Richard Harding, who owns Purcell’s Seafood in Reedville, said he helps oystermen report online at his office, which has internet.
The commission also suggested Hall could, like others, hire someone to enter their data. That did not go over well.