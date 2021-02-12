After blanket of snow, sheet of ice threatens Fredericksburg region

Fresh off several inches of snowfall Thursday and Friday, Fredericksburg area residents can expect more winter weather through the weekend, when fluffy snow could turn into ice.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the Fredericksburg area and other localities in Virginia from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday. The alert said up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation is possible, which could bring down trees and power lines.

“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice,” the NWS alert said. “Travel could be nearly impossible.”

The five inches of snow that blanketed most of the area forced most schools to close Friday and delayed the opening of many government offices in the region. Vaccination clinics scheduled in Fredericksburg and King George County were canceled.

Most area main roads were clear by Friday afternoon, but that was expected to change overnight Friday, when the forecast called for freezing rain.

A wintry mix of snow and ice was expected during the day Saturday and then more freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday. There is a chance of even more freezing rain Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s through the weekend.

