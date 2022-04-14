Some Idlewild residents voice opposition to allowing office space in neighborhood

Many residents in the Idlewild subdivision in Fredericksburg rejoiced when they learned City Council and the School Board voted to enter into an interim agreement with First Choice, LLC to construct a brand new middle school in the neighborhood.

But since that initial exuberance last month, there has been a bit of trepidation.

That’s because the middle school may not be the only thing coming to the intersection of Gateway and Idlewild boulevards.

City officials are negotiating with Mary Washington Healthcare about swapping the former hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. for a portion of the land in Idlewild that MWHC can use to build office space.

City Councilman Jason Graham, who lives in Idlewild, laid out several reasons why he thinks that is a bad idea in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Idlewild resident Andrew Wolfenbarger also created an online petition that has 150 signatures urging City Council to reject any thought of allowing MWHC offices into the neighborhood along with the school.

Several Idlewild residents also sent letters in opposition that were read at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said last month that if MWHC co-locates with the school, it could help with cost.

City Councilman Jon Gerlach, who said it’s “financially irresponsible” to not consider the office space next to the school, added on Thursday that it’s too early to know what’s going to come of the 46.7 acres available for the city to use in Idlewild.

“I listened to the opinions of the [Idlewild] residents and they’re valid,” Gerlach said. “I also listen to the opinions of the rest of the entire city and they’re valid, too. I’m not going to prejudge or get ahead of negotiations by reaching a conclusion before we have all the information. It’s great that we’re having this wide-ranging conversation and hearing strong opinions. But it’s too early to reach a definitive conclusion.”

Some Idlewild residents have done just that.

Graham stated that surrendering greenspace to MWHC isn’t wise because according to projections from the Weldon Cooper Center, Fredericksburg will require a fourth elementary school around 2030.

Graham said handing over land in Idlewild is a “long-term mistake” that will be costly if the city has to purchase new property for a future school.

Graham said there is no upside for Idlewild residents if that property is used for office space. He noted that if MWHC’s workers return to their pre-pandemic routine, there will be “crushing traffic” in the area. He said if they continue to telework, the building will be left empty.

He added that a multi-level office doesn’t fit with the character of Idlewild like a coffee shop or a dry cleaner would.

Denise Hwang, whose husband is a physician with MWHC, is the only Idlewild resident who voiced support for the office space on Tuesday.

“My family wholeheartedly supports any project that expands access to high-quality health care and enables the Fredericksburg region to recruit and retain the very best providers,” Hwang wrote.

Councilman Matt Kelly, the only city or school official to vote against the interim agreement, has lamented taking the property off tax rolls by placing a school on it.

Graham countered that the market has spoken because there hasn’t been a suitable offer for the tract in 17 years.

Graham believes that the building MWHC is offering in a swap is too difficult to refurbish into school space, a sentiment that was spelled out in a recent feasibility study. The study concluded that 2300 Fall Hill Ave.—a former hospital—is not a good fit for many of the Career Training Education courses that would be desired, such as automotive and masonry classes.

Gerlach and Greenlaw have expressed that potentially losing the 600 MWHC employees to a neighboring county isn’t an ideal economic strategy.

But Graham doesn’t believe the impact is dramatic, stating that the jobs would only result in the loss of $100,000 of annual tax revenue. He said that figure, combined with an additional meals tax if workers dined out for lunch every day in the city, would only amount to 0.2% of the annual budget.

Graham said that if other economic development prospects ruled out the city because it refused the swap with MWHC he wouldn’t want them in Fredericksburg anyway.

“They’re the type of organization that just looks to local governments for corporate welfare,” Graham stated.

Idlewild resident Emily Hopely urged City Council to use all the land for the school because it will provide amenities that children can enjoy decades later. Hopely said that existing office space in the city can be refurbished to fit MWHC’s needs.

“Continuing to delete Fredericksburg’s usable greenspace for office space is basically extending the commercial area of Central Park,” Hopely stated in her letter. “That, once done, won’t be easily changed.”

Wolfenbarger sent a link to city officials showing data that he said supports his contention that the total amount of land is barely sufficient for a new middle school and that co-locating office space would be detrimental to the school project.

Frank Villamizar, who lives on Hoke Lane in Idlewild, said that although he understands the benefits of the school and office space, he doesn’t particularly want either. He said he’s hopeful the blueprint that shows the school starting 150 feet from his property line is reworked, and he isn’t looking forward to losing the natural habitat behind his home.

“Had I known the city of Fredericksburg could one day destroy what I valued about my property most, I would never have invested in this property or the neighborhood,” Villamizar said.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

