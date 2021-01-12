Some Mary Washington Hospital Foundation trustees get early vaccinations

When the rollout moved to tier 1a, which includes all health care workers, such as dentists and doctors in medical offices, Fletcher said its volunteers—including the businessmen and businesswomen who serve as foundation trustees—were included.

The vaccine is in short supply so who is getting vaccinated has been under heavy scrutiny since the rollout started last month. A story in Sunday’s New York Times cited some of the young researchers, lab techs and computer specialists, as well as administrators, at elite research hospitals who have been vaccinated ahead of millions of frontline workers and older Americans.

Fletcher focused on the broader picture, saying that “exciting times are right around the corner.” He said MWHC has vaccinated almost 4,000 people and is gearing up to offer the vaccines to more members of the community, starting next week. The goal is to give shots to as many as 1,000 people a day who are in tier 1b, which includes people age 75 and over, as well as certain essential workers such as teachers, postal employees and grocery store workers.

More information about how to register for the MWHC clinics will be announced later this week.