Some new Hopyard residents haven't gotten mail delivery for seven months

Don Preston, property manager for Ryan Homes, told The Free Lance–Star, that all he could say about the matter was that he’d done everything he could. He said other comments would have to come through the corporate office.

Postmaster Lonergan had a similar response, saying he wasn’t authorized to speak on behalf of the postal service.

The director of Hopyard Farm’s Homeowners Association did not respond to a request for comments.

AT A STALEMATE

Stephanie Sheridan, who moved into a home on Wise Lane in September, said she has been through the same rigmarole as Alicea and Vasquez—bouncing between the builder and the post office, asking when she would get a key to a nearby mailbox. Each time the builder gave a deadline for when she should get mail service, the date came and went with no change, she said.

Alicea asked if she could rent a box at the post office so she could pick up her mail anytime, not just when the workers were there. She was told that would be too confusing for carriers, given that her mail delivery was on hold.