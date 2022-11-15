Some Partlow residents not happy about tactical center proposal

A group of urban tactical experts came to Partlow on Monday night to tout their proposed tactical training center on land in rural Spotsylvania County.

By the end of the night, it was all the representatives of GT Tactical Operations — a police officer, retired federal judge and former CIA intelligence officer — could do to make it out of the community center with their proposal intact.

The proposed training center is in its initial phase of the application process.

The applicants—GT Tactical Operations and Global Traveler—will need the Board of Supervisors’ approval for a special-use permit and rezoning from the property’s current agricultural status.

If the Monday night reactions by the 80-plus local residents and the Berkeley District Supervisor are any indication, the proposal is in trouble.

The applicants want to build a facility that “will focus on providing a realistic and real-world training venue for patrol units, SWAT teams, emergency response teams, tactical teams, tactical units, fire and rescue and other first response teams as well as military and private sector security companies.”

According to the initial submission to the county, the project calls for 11,000 square feet of building space on 22.49 acres of the property, which fronts Mount Olive Road. The entire property covers 82.9 acres.

The applicants introduced themselves and gave a slideshow presentation, all amid persistent crowd questions and comments. “Why here?” and “We don’t want you here” were repeated refrains throughout the meeting.

One woman said she bought neighboring property to build a house in an area where she could “get away from people” and the proposal would ruin that.

Another woman said her property has been in her family five generations, “untouched,” and she doesn’t want the center built.

Some in the crowd confused the GT Tactical proposal with the Crucible, a military-style training facility with outdoor gun ranges proposed in 2017 in Thornburg. That proposal failed.

The speakers and presentation covered basic information, such as utilities and electricity, along with impacts on neighboring and nearby residents, such as lighting and noise.

Lighting would be similar to residential uses, such as flood lights, according to the applicants. Noise, including "nonlethal" training firearms, would be contained mostly by woods and the mobile storage pods that would be used as buildings, where much of the training would take place.

Many in the crowd also scoffed at the idea that the nonlethal firearms used in training wouldn’t make much noise, saying gunshots echo through the woods.

The presentation did little to impress the people filling the seats and standing along the walls of the room. And things grew worse when the GT Tactical representatives had no clear answers to possible impacts on roads and property values, or whether they had contacted the Sheriff’s Office or other county public safety officials.

One GT representative, Northern Virginia police officer Robert Ronk, told the crowd it’s too early in the process to answer some of the questions.

When asked why they chose the Partlow site, Ronk said the location—central in the state and between Richmond and Washington—was a key reason.

People in the crowd said the group should look at industrial parks or military facilities for the training site.

As the crowd grew more frustrated and vocal, Supervisor Kevin Marshall stepped forward and asked the group to listen to the presentation.

After the presentation, Marshall said the project doesn't seem to offer any benefits to the locality or county. Much of the training the facility would offer, he said, is already available for county and area public safety workers. He added that the training center wouldn’t bring in much revenue for the county.

Partlow resident Ronald E. Smith also addressed the crowd following the presentation, telling them he studied the proposal at the courthouse. If GT continues with the proposal, it will go to the county Planning Commission and eventually the Board of Supervisors, which would have the final say on the proposal.

Smith reminded everyone that public hearings would be held, giving residents a chance to speak up about the proposal.

“As this process moves forward, use your voice,” he said. He also implored the crowd to get better informed before making a decision.

He asked for a show of hands for, against and neutral to the project. Nearly all residents raised their hands against the project.

Smith, who does not want the project built, told the crowd he had a petition against the project for residents to sign.