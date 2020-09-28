Some positive and negative tests for COVID-19 after first lady's visit to Fredericksburg area

"While my test has come back negative, it’s important to remind everyone that this is why we practice all of these safety precautions and continue to wear our masks and practice social distancing," she wrote in an email. "We are all in this together—and together we can help keep our community healthy.

The mayor said she always wears a mask in public, as she did during Northam's visit.

She said she is continuing to work from home and is attending events only where social distancing can be maintained, where the number of participants are limited and and where everyone else is wearing a mask.

In the notice to Kids' Station parents and in an email to The Free Lance-Star, MWHC officials stressed that “COVID-19 is a community spread disease and we can't be totally certain of how anyone is exposed.” Thurston said the Rappahannock Area Health District had assured MWHC “that the likelihood of spread within our center is low, given the health precautions we take every day, like masking, hand hygiene and physical distance.”