Some positive and negative tests for COVID-19 after first lady's visit to Fredericksburg area

Fredericksburg-area officials who accompanied Virginia first lady Pamela Northam during her tour of education sites in the area last week have tested negative for COVID-19, although there have been positive cases in the wake of her visit.
One person who was present on Northam's tour of Downtown Greens, a community garden in downtown Fredericksburg, tested positive and is in self-quarantine.
Kids’ Station, the preschool, day care and after care facility on the Mary Washington Hospital campus, closed Monday “as a precautionary measure” after a staff member there tested positive for COVID-19, according to Emily Thurston, a spokesperson with Mary Washington Healthcare.
The affected staff member was not in the class that Northam visited last week, according to notification sent to Kids’ Station parents. The facility was in the process of testing all staff, “starting with the teachers who were part of the first lady’s visit,” Thurston said.
In addition, the building was deep-cleaned over the weekend after the announcement Friday that both Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife had contracted the virus.
No one who encountered Northam during her visit to Stafford County Public School's Rising Star Early Childhood Center is considered at risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a letter to the community from schools Superintendent Scott Kizner.
Kizner said all students, faculty and staff who visited with Northam—including himself—wore masks, washed their hands frequently and maintained 6 feet of distance "as much as possible."
His letter stressed the importance of these practices in slowing the spread of the virus.
"We all have a responsibility in helping to reduce the COVID-19 virus spread in Stafford County," he wrote.
The Northams tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after she visited three locations in the Fredericksburg area as part of her annual back to school tour. On Sept. 25, when the governor's office sent a press release about the positive test results, the first lady was experiencing "mild symptoms" of COVID-19 and the governor was experiencing no symptoms.
Both planned to self-isolate for 10 days, "consistent with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health," the press release noted.
The Northams were tested after learning that a member of their official residence staff had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to Rising Star, Pamela Northam visited Kids' Station and Downtown Greens, a community garden located on Charles Street in the city.
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Vice Mayor Charlie Frye and Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg, accompanied Northam on her tour of Downtown Greens, along with the garden's executive director, Sarah Perry, and board members.
On Saturday, Downtown Greens posted on its Facebook page that one person who was present during the first lady's tour tested positive and is now in quarantine. The person was not identified.
According to the Facebook post, the garden office has been thoroughly cleaned and will remain closed through Oct. 6. Outdoor garden areas remain open to the public.
"With renewed urgency, we ask that visitors stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID," the post states. "Visitors should continue to practice social distancing, wear protective gear and practice good hygiene before and after each visit. As in the past, if you experience symptoms or a positive diagnosis after being in our spaces, please notify garden staff right away."
Cole announced last week that he tested negative for COVID-19 following Northam's visit. He noted that he is taking measures to self-quarantine and will take another test.
“I wish the governor and our first lady a speedy recovery," Cole wrote in a press release. "They have been fighting hard to protect Virginians from this virus and their contraction of COVID-19 reinforces the quarantine measures enacted by the governor are serious and serve a purpose. This virus can affect anyone and we need to keep the safety of others forefront in our minds.”
Greenlaw tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.
"While my test has come back negative, it’s important to remind everyone that this is why we practice all of these safety precautions and continue to wear our masks and practice social distancing," she wrote in an email. "We are all in this together—and together we can help keep our community healthy.
The mayor said she always wears a mask in public, as she did during Northam's visit.
She said she is continuing to work from home and is attending events only where social distancing can be maintained, where the number of participants are limited and and where everyone else is wearing a mask.
In the notice to Kids' Station parents and in an email to The Free Lance-Star, MWHC officials stressed that “COVID-19 is a community spread disease and we can't be totally certain of how anyone is exposed.” Thurston said the Rappahannock Area Health District had assured MWHC “that the likelihood of spread within our center is low, given the health precautions we take every day, like masking, hand hygiene and physical distance.”
Still, Shawn Calaman, whose 3-year-old son attends Kids’ Station, wasn’t happy that parents had to change their work plans because they didn’t have anywhere to take their children Monday morning. He objected to the first lady’s visit when it was announced, saying the center hadn’t even allowed parents into the building since March in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19.
If a child at Kids’ Station has to quarantine as a result of being in contact with Northam, “that’s a parent who has to take off and that’s either two weeks of vacation or no pay,” Calaman said.
Health district officials wouldn’t say how many people might have been affected by Northam’s visit to the Fredericksburg area.
“Even though this is a more public case, we cannot provide details of specific investigations in order to protect patient privacy,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She said those considered close contacts—within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more—would be notified by the health department and asked to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele
