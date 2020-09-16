Some sun today, clouds and rain tomorrow while wildfire smoke is overhead Fredericksburg.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This – Wednesday - morning’s clouds will gradually part and reveal a smoke-obscured sun later today. The incredible fires burning all along the West Coast are emitting prodigious quantities of smoke which is being transported across the nation by the jet stream (right-hand graphic panel). Since the smoke is thousands of feet overhead surface air quality in and around Fredericksburg isn’t affected but the hazy skies will create an eerie look to the sun’s appearance.

Today will wind up partly sunny with temperatures rising to the mid-70s (F) after morning lows of 51, 48, and 53 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. Skies will become overcast tonight courtesy of the leading edge of Hurricane Sally’s cloud shield. That slow-moving tropical system is pounding parts of the Gulf Coast this morning with multiple inches of rain, several feet of storm surge, and winds approaching 100 mph.