Son of woman killed in Route 3 crash files $5.3 million suit against Culpeper sheriff, lieutenant

The son of a Locust Grove woman killed in a March 30 crash involving a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office vehicle has filed a $5.35 million lawsuit against the lieutenant driving the unmarked SUV and the local sheriff who hired her.

The lawsuit claims the high-ranking officer had a history of unsafe driving, which the sheriff either knew about or should have known about.

Helen Marie Quarles, 65, died in her Nissan Altima at the scene of the crash at State Route 3 and Carrico Mills Road in Culpeper in the collision with a CCSO-issued Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by Lt. Ashleigh Baughan.

Quarles, months away from retirement, was on her way home from work in the state probation office in Manassas at the time of the wreck. She was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto eastbound Route 3 when she was struck.

Both vehicles were totaled.

According to the accident report from Virginia State Police, the lieutenant was driving 75 mph in a 55-mph zone at the time of the crash. Baughan was not responding to an emergency or in pursuit of another vehicle at the time of the fatal wreck and her emergency lights and sirens were not activated.

She has been employed with the CCSO since 2013 and was one of a few female employees to be on the SWAT team.