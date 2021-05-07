Space Force becoming key presence at Dahlgren Navy base

“Sure, we can make that happen,” he said.

Those with the Joint Military Attaché Service have trained at Dahlgren, Naval Support Facility Indian Head across the Potomac River in Maryland and at the Pumpkin Neck testing site across Machodoc Creek from the main side of the Dahlgren base.

“They found out this is a great fit for them,” Copeland said. “It’s far enough kind of off the grid that they can do all kinds of creative training. We’re still working through that relationship, but having a link to State Department through the military is something I find very useful, and it’s a rewarding experience.”

The captain also apologized for some recent work done by the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit at Pumpkin Neck. The team demolished two large pieces of ordnance, and even Copeland commented on how loud it was.

“I apologize,” he said, then used verbiage offered by Navy officials since Dahlgren became a Naval Proving Ground in 1918. “That’s the sound of freedom.”

Supervisor Jeff Stonehill was working on a roof, next to the water, when he “just happened to look across and saw this huge mushroom cloud.”

“Oh, my God,” he said, “it just about blew us off the top of the roof, and then it did another one. But yes, that was quite impressive.”

