Spanberger celebrates 'night to remember' in Fredericksburg

As the polls closed across Virginia at 7 p.m., supporters of Rep. Abigail Spanberger started trickling in at Fredericksburg’s Inn at the Old Silk Mill, a 19th-century factory and 1930s motor lodge that has been converted into a bed and breakfast and gala event space.

The supporters were hoping to see Spanberger repeat her 2018 win for the 7th District, this time against a different Republican opponent, Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, and in a redrawn district.

This new 7th District now includes a large portion of Prince William County, Fredericksburg, and all of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Orange, Culpeper, Madison and Greene counties, as well as a small northwestern slice of Albemarle County.

There was little action early on at the watch party at Old Silk Mill, aside from a DJ playing music in a corner near a big-screen screen showing election coverage, and press setting up across from a stage where Spanberger would later address the crowd.

Fredericksburg-area voters head to the polls to select 7th District representative Cool temperatures and a total lunar eclipse greeted the first voters to arrive at the polls …

As the unofficial vote tallies came in, the crowd grew. Attendees started to pay more attention to election coverage on the big screen and on their phones.

Vega raced to a big early lead in Republican-friendly rural counties in the new 7th. But with 98% of precincts reporting, Spanberger had 50.9% of the vote to 48.9% for Vega, thanks to a late surge for the Democrat in Prince William, which holds the district's largest pot of votes.

Despite Spanberger trailing Vega early on, the mood remained upbeat at the gathering, with occasional cheers for Democrats leading or winning other races across the country.

About 10 p.m., whoops started popping up as Spanberger caught and passed Vega in the vote count.

Marcy Edwards made the trip with her husband from Culpeper to attend the Fredericksburg event. She held a Spanberger sign as she milled about with friends. Like many others in the crowd, she started to hear the buzz that Spanberger had won, according to the unofficial results.

Edwards said the country needs someone like Spanberger, whom she called an independent, someone who “works across the aisle. … That’s what’s gonna make America great again.”

Former 28th District House of Delegates representative Joshua Cole was in attendance, saying he was there to see Spanberger win the seat.

“I’m a little surprised, but I’m excited about the surprise. It was tight, but it was right,” Cole said, who added that her bipartisanship will help her “get key work done for Virginia, even if we’re not in the majority.”

In her victory speech, Spanberger told supporters it “was a night to remember,” and quoted Václav Havel, a former Czechoslovakia president and writer, about serving your community, with deep “moral roots.”

Spanberger also quoted Ben Franklin, who said America was a great republic “if you can keep it. And we must all work hard to keep it through our actions, through our votes, through our volunteerism and through our participation as citizens.”

Spanberger added that “we must commit ourselves to the cause of our country, to the communities we live in and our neighbors, whether they align with us politically or not, and to our great country. Our children and our grandchildren deserve that.”

The showdown between Spanberger and Vega was one of the most closely watched elections in the country. The Cook Political Report rated Virginia's 7th District as a tossup.

Scores of Vega supporters gathered for an election watch party at The Electric Palm restaurant on the bank of the Occoquan River in Woodbridge.

As of late Tuesday night, Vega had not conceded.

“We’re not done with the count, so we’ll address the outcome of the election when we have the full count,” said Noah Jennings, an associate with Axiom Strategies, with which Vega’s campaign consulted. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, one precinct out of 193 had not reported its results, and all early votes had been counted. Vega did not address her supporters at the end of the night, but she spoke briefly earlier at her Woodbridge gathering. Vega said there were more votes to be tallied and “We’re going to make sure every vote is counted."