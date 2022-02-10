Spanberger renews call for lower drug prices during Biden visit

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger and one of her signature issues—lowering prescription drug prices—won the hearty endorsement Thursday of President Joe Biden, who flew to Culpeper County to tout her efforts.

Biden highlighted the 7th District congresswoman’s work to reduce health-care costs, a key element of his beleaguered Build Back Better agenda, which has passed the House but faces stiff headwinds in the U.S. Senate.

“It’s great to be here with Abigail, Congresswoman Spanberger,” Biden said at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in the town of Culpeper. “And in every chapter in her career, in every chapter, she’s always been about one thing: service. Service.”

Spanberger was introduced at Germanna by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was first to address the invitation-only crowd.

The two-term Democrat, who faces a re-election challenge this year in a redrawn district that now includes Fredericksburg and Stafford County but not her home in Henrico County, said she is putting renewed focus—“and more importantly, urgency”—on lowering drug prices.

“Since I first ran for Congress, this issue has been top-of-mind for my constituents,” Spanberger said. “They are outraged that in the United States of America, they have to pay 10 times as much—or more—as what patients in other countries pay for the same medication. For our neighbors with common health conditions like diabetes, heart disease or cancer, I consistently hear about how skyrocketing drug prices are making it harder to stay ahead—and harder to plan for the future.”

Spanberger has supported legislation to cap insulin prices on Medicare and private insurance plans. In advancing the Build Back Better framework, she voted to establish the first out-of-pocket cap in Medicare Part D, of $2,000 per year in 2024. The framework also would cap insulin costs at $35 per month for all enrollees in Medicare Part D and in private insurance plans, starting in 2023.

In November 2021, Spanberger voted with a majority of the U.S. House to advance the Build Back Better framework. This framework included provisions that would give Medicare the power to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs and require drug manufacturers to pay a rebate to the HHS Secretary if they increase the cost of their drugs faster than inflation.

“Lawmakers have spent a lot of time talking about lowering drug costs—and we know the American people are behind this push,” Spanberger said in Culpeper. “But we need to buck up and get it done.”

Biden is the first U.S. chief executive to visit a Germanna campus in the college’s 52-year history. Spanberger said she was proud to bring him to one of Germanna’s campuses in its seven-county Central Virginia region, which also includes the city of Fredericksburg.

“Mr. President, this institution does tremendous workforce training—and they truly have a heart for not just the careers of their students, but also for their well-being,” the lawmaker said. “If anyone in your administration has questions about how to get the next generation prepared and how to keep our country competitive, I would encourage them to look no further than this place.”