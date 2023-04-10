U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a Farm Bill Summit on Tuesday to hear from Virginia crop and livestock producers about their priorities as Farm Bill negotiations continue.

The daylong event at Meadow Event Park in Caroline County will include sessions focused on several Farm Bill titles and Virginia priorities. Experts will join panels on these issues, take questions from attendees, and provide their perspectives on the future of federal programs that impact Virginia’s farm economy. Additionally, Spanberger will share her outlook as the only Virginian on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

On Wednesday from 7:30–8:30 p.m., Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall discussion. The virtual event, which will focus on a range of issues facing Virginians, will also be livestreamed on Spanberger’s congressional website and Facebook page.

Spanberger will take questions and provide responses. Additionally, she will deliver an update on some of her recent priorities in the House.

To join the town hall, call 833/380-0670. To watch the conversation live, go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.