U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, will host a telephone town hall Wednesday from 7:30–8:30 p.m. that will focus on issues facing Virginia veterans.

Ben Shaw and John C. Henry of Virginia Department of Veterans Services will join Spanberger for the Feb. 22 event, to answer questions from veterans and their families who live in the 7th District, according to a news release from Spanberger's office.

The 7th District encompasses Fredericksburg; Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, Caroline, King George, Greene and Madison counties; and parts of Prince William County and Albemarle.

To join the telephone town hall, constituents should call 833/380-0670. To watch the conversation live, go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.