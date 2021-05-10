Spanberger visits workforce training programs in Spotsy, Fredericksburg schools

Fidler said the Teacher Academy is a “grow-your-own” program.

“It caters to students with an interest in teaching in the hopes that they come back and teach for us,” Fidler said. “If they apply, they are guaranteed an interview and if they are hired, they get a signing bonus.”

Admission to the program is by application, and there are 19 juniors and seniors—including three male students—in this year’s Teacher Academy.

Instructor Kristyn James-Fox uses a curriculum designed by Shenandoah University, where students in the academy are also enrolled. Upon graduation, they receive three college credits. In addition to coursework and discussion, Teacher Academy students also must complete observation and field experience hours.

Students told Spanberger about their experiences watching and working with preschool and elementary classes in city schools—experiences that many said solidified their plans to pursue careers in teaching.

Junior Olivia Adams described how thrilling it has been for her to watch a 3-year-old in a preschool special education program progress at drawing circles. She said that because of this experience, she now would consider going into special education—something she never thought she would do.