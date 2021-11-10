Special election will decide Jett replacement

The recent death of Spotsylvania County Supervisor Barry Jett left the Livingston District without a representative.

The Board of Supervisors addressed the issue during a closed session meeting on Tuesday, then announced a unanimous decision to hold a special election Feb. 15 without appointing an interim supervisor.

Board Chairman Kevin Marshall said he has heard from “a diverse group of people” interested in filling the vacancy, but he isn’t sure the board, which often is split on key decisions, would have reached consensus to make the interim appointment.

Livingston residents will go without a representative until the special election, which is scheduled for Feb. 15, pending approval by a circuit court judge.

Jett, 61, was elected in November 2019. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Jett’s term, which runs through Dec. 21, 2023.

Jett died Oct. 29 following a brief illness.

