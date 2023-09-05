Calvin Kung wanted to do something unique for his Eagle Scout project — and he got his wish.

"It's not everyday I get to paint a cannon, and it's not everyday I get to see a cannon fly," said the 17-year-old Spotsylvania County student.

As of Tuesday, Kung had done both. After gathering materials and assembling work crews from Troop 170 in downtown Fredericksburg, Kung led the effort to repaint a 1919-era field artillery gun in olive drab green and build concrete pads for its new resting place.

Then Tuesday afternoon, amid blue skies and temperatures in the high 90s, Kung, his parents, Bobby and Jenny Kung, and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3103 in Fredericksburg watched a different type of aerial show.

Workers from CMR Crane & Rigging of Woodbridge donated time, equipment and know-how to hoist the cannon off the ground and into the air. For about 3 minutes, the cannon dangled from the crane as it went over the trees and VFW building, until it was placed closer to U.S. 1 and with its gun barrel aimed toward Princess Anne Street.

"That was pretty awesome," Calvin Kung said. "I've never seen anything quite like it."

Neither had VFW members, who vigorously thanked the Kungs as well as owners of the crane company for their efforts.

"This was so amazing," said Nancy Kearney, a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.

While the cannon got a fresh coat of paint to improve its appearance, the field artillery gun was moved from the backside of the building to make room for an expansion. For several years, VFW members have been working with the Silver Companies of Fredericksburg on a plan to overhaul the building and add a 4,000-square-foot expansion on the back end.

The new hall would be available for VFW functions, community use and as a polling place for the city, said Todd Taylor, former VFW commander.

VFW members and officials from Silver started talking about the project about four years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. Some surveying and architectural work has been done, Taylor said, but there's no timetable for the start or finish of construction.

There's no estimate of cost either, Taylor said. VFW members are expecting the Silver Companies to urge subcontractors to donate the necessary work and materials while they're working in the Fredericksburg area, Kearney said.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kung, a senior at Massaponax High School, has been wanting to become an Eagle Scout since first grade. As he considered a project, he asked Post Commander Sheri Moore if the VFW needed help with anything. The post had hosted his Cub Scout meetings in the building, and Kung wanted to return the favor.

"They're just amazing, they did a lot of good stuff for us," he said.

When other VFW members learned about the project, they decided it would be a good time to move the cannon to the other side of the property. VFW member Ernie Lee asked his son, Chip, one of the owners of CMR Crane & Rigging, if he could help.

The company provided all the work for free and sent a crew along with four trucks and a crane.

"We always try to do something for the community," said David Weedon, another part-owner of the company.

Getting the site and crane ready for the operation took far longer than the flight of the cannon. Workers put down crane mats — wooden blocks as big as railroad ties — to disperse the weight of the crane. Then, they added almost 50,000 worth of weight to make sure the crane was stable and unable to tip.

Once that was done, the boom on the crane was extended more than 160 feet, and a hook was lowered. Crew members attached the hook to three lines that went around the blanket-bound cannon, and the crane lifted it into the air.

"Now we all just have to pray it stays in one piece," said Kearney.

As it turned out, the 104-year artillery gun, which weighs 3,600 pounds, was still intact. Crane crew workers, VFW members and the Kungs gathered around it for photos and words of appreciation.

"That was the main point of this project, to dedicate it to heroes," Jenny Kung said, adding it was great to see a cannon fly. "This is one thing we'll remember for a lifetime."