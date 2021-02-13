Split vote, split views as Culpeper strips Pelham from reservoir

Masked residents came out in force Tuesday night to weigh in on Culpeper’s Confederate history and whether Lake Pelham should retain its rebel name.
Young and old from all walks of life filled the county Board of Supervisors’ meeting room, sitting in every other seat for distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than two dozen people spoke, about evenly split, for and against keeping the lake’s name. It was named in a contest sponsored by the town and soil and water conservation district in 1975 for Alabama artillery officer John Pelham. He died in the town of Culpeper during the Civil War in a house on Main Street, now marked with a United Daughters of the Confederacy plaque.
The 255-acre lake that bears Pelham’s name is a drinking-water reservoir for the town and a popular fishing spot, just southwest of downtown Culpeper. The town operates Lake Pelham Adventures watercraft rentals on the scenic lake next to Ole Country Store Bakery along U.S. 29.
Speaking during the Town Council’s hearing, members of the public who favored retaining the lake’s name said removing Pelham would be canceling culture and erasing history.
Some speakers said they didn’t care much if the name was changed, but felt the Town Council should focus on more important issues.
Residents who spoke for the name change said continuing to call it Lake Pelham would perpetuate the mythology of the Confederacy’s “Lost Cause,” leave in place a symbol of hate, and glorify those who sought to destroy the United States and preserve slavery.
Both sides claimed the other side’s views caused division. Many called for unity. Public comments were heated and passionate.
The Town Council’s 5–4 vote to change the name was split, too. Those on the right of the council’s dais, including Mayor Mike Olinger, voted to keep it named for the Confederate major. Those on the left side of the dais, led by Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, favored allowing today’s diverse Culpeper community to select a new name that is more representative of the town than an Alabama Confederate.
Changing the lake’s name is an opportunity for compromise, Clancey said.
“Renaming the lake is not what is causing division, but defensiveness against the name change is causing the division,” the councilwoman said.
She addressed one speaker’s claim that changing the name would diminish real estate values around the lake because of the negative, racist connotation.
“It minimizes the fact that a name like Pelham, who was a fighter for the Confederacy and slavery, does have an impact on the people it does mean something to,” Clancey said.
A few council members, including Keith Price, suggested the question of the lake’s name be put to a voter referendum. Price voted with the minority against changing the name. Sending the issue to voters would allow them to get educated about Pelham before the November election, he said.
Price added, “If the name Pelham is wrong and needs to be changed, then what do we do with Lake Pelham Drive?”
What about other streets in town named for Confederates, he asked, noting, “There are ripple effects we have to think through before we go down that path.”
Price, an Army veteran active in the Sons of American Revolution heritage group, said, “Pelham was a man of his time who didn’t choose to be born into a rich, slave-owning family.
“Slavery was a fact of life,” Price said, noting the lake has been called Pelham for nearly 50 years. “To move to erase this, then erase this. Then an unpleasant period is forgotten.”
Earlier in the night, Price participated in the reading of a Black History Month resolution acknowledging centuries of contributions by Culpeper African-Americans.
Clancey referenced the resolution in which the town pledged to promote, recognize and commemorate local Black history, in saying it’s time for Pelham to come off the lake’s name.
“We adopted this resolution tonight that we acknowledge Culpeper’s racist history, we know there have been policies in place that have kept people of color from having these conversations … so when you tell them it’s just a name, it doesn’t mean anything to me … to other people it means so much more than that,” she said, asking if the council would take responsibility for that history.
Working together to come up with a new name for the lake will promote unity, Clancey said.
“Lake Pelham doesn’t represent Culpeper,” she said. “If we are going to disregard why people are hurt by that name, why people want that name to change, what you’re really saying is you’re not ready to listen,” she said. Her comments received applause.
Price said the lake did not have to be renamed to follow through on the promise of the council’s resolution passed Tuesday night.
He helped draft the resolution and said he was proud to assist in its development.
Price said there would be other African American naming opportunities in town.
“Pelham is a symbol here, the name on that lake is a reminder what this community went through in the Civil War,” he said.
To watch Confederate monuments come down across the country hurts his feelings, Price added, as well as the racist label placed on them.
“This town was devastated by the Civil War,” he said.
Clancey interjected, asking how it must have felt for local African Americans to see Confederate monuments erected and Confederate names enacted in the first place.
“They had to live with that this whole time,” she said. “Pelham’s name is all over Culpeper already.”Clancey said the question should not be, “Where does it end, but where does it start?”
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis made the motion that the town move forward with renaming the lake, and Clancey seconded it. Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, who ultimately voted with the majority for renaming, called it an emotional issue about which he received the most correspondence in his 30 years on the council.
“It’s incumbent upon us to listen to what’s being said in the community,” said Yowell, who initially supported sending the question to referendum.
Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. supported the name change.
“I work for all the citizens in Culpeper,” he said. “Everybody has come to me, except for a couple, wanted the name changed. Why would we name something after someone that has done nothing for Culpeper?”
Reaves said he supported renaming the lake “after our own people.”
Councilman Keith Brown voted to keep it Lake Pelham, saying he thought many nights about the name, and it was not an easy decision. He targeted Culpeper businessman Joe Daniel, who started the movement last summer to change the name of Lake Pelham. Daniel called the Alabama officer a “slaver” and a “traitor.”
As part of his emails to local government officials on the issue, Daniel said he would cover any costs associated with the name change. Several who spoke Tuesday night, including Brown, construed that offer as Daniel trying pay the town off to rename Lake Pelham.
“My biggest concern is Joe Daniel, anybody offering us money, not right to take the disenfranchised from one place to another demographically,” Brown said, recalling a conversation he said he had with a friend. “She said, ‘Understand, Keith, our history has not been recognized. To cancel culture is truly not a fair statement.’ I took that to heart, but where does it end? We rename the lake and there’s no doubt with it being a political society we live in; it will be the next street, the next street, the next street.”
What about housing development along Sperryville Pike named Pelham’s Reach, Brown asked. He said there were connotations to changing names and that’s why his would be a “no” vote.
Brown said the town should pay for any costs for the renaming and not take money from Daniel.
Daniel spoke during the public hearing. He owns property on Lake Pelham.
“I talked to the lake today. It told me it was disgusted with the name Pelham,” Daniel said. “Our town should name it after somebody we could all be proud of.”
The local benefactor said he had heard a lot of comments about his offer to pay costs associated with renaming the lake.
“The money I have offered to give was so the town didn’t have to take away from other projects in town: feeding people, water and sewer accounts, helping small business. My offer still stands, so I ask you to do the right thing and change the name that represents the fine community of Culpeper, Virginia,” Daniel said.
Mayor Mike Olinger said he leaned toward putting the question to a voter referendum in November.
“It gives everybody a fair shot to get out and vote,” he said.
Olinger added it was not fair for the council to change the lake’s name if proponents were a small percentage of the population.
Councilman Jon Russell said it offended him for Pelham to be called a racist name.
He referred to the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s recent discovery of how the lake got its name in 1975 through a public contest sponsored by the Town Council.
“We have to respect what was done in this process,” said Russell. “This is what the citizens of Culpeper decided upon.”
At that point, Yowell made a motion to put the question to voter referendum, and Brown seconded it. Councilman Rimeikis said he would oppose a referendum because they get too politicized, mentioning 2018’s failed referendum for a Culpeper YMCA.
Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor said she did not support putting the name-change question to a voter referendum.
“Why we name something after someone is an honorable thing,” she said.
Taylor highlighted the African-American heritage resolution that the council adopted earlier in the night mentioning local Black residents’ contributions to Culpeper since its founding in 1749.
“What did John Pelham do that came even close” to that? she asked.
“I don’t understand the attachment to the name,” Taylor added, saying, “There is still plenty of Civil War history present here.”
When the council voted, Yowell broke the tie, voting with Clancey, Reaves, Rimeikis and Taylor to rename Lake Pelham. Brown, Olinger, Price and Russell voted to keep it Lake Pelham.Here are excerpts from some of the public’s 24 comments on the issue Tuesday night:
Charles Jameson, president, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution: “There is no way I could honor the Lost Cause. There are many places to recognize the Civil War and the Confederacy in and around Culpeper, but it should not be Culpeper’s crowning achievement. Times have changed and people have changed. For some reason we missed a lot of African American history, true history taught that the Confederacy committed treason to protect and expand slavery. There were many from Culpeper and Virginia who fought for the USA in the Civil War. It is time that we recognize and pay tribute to these men.”
Uzziah Harris, president, Culpeper Branch NAACP: “No one is going to beg to take down a statue or change a name. All we can tell you is it’s wrong historically, spiritually, fundamentally wrong and that keeping those things stain the so-called democracy and unity we say we want. These are symbols and names that represent things antithetical to America. We know they’re symbols of hate. They are idols and the fact that people don’t want to let them go says a lot more about their mentality than it does mine. My identity does not tie into them. Your racial history is not at debate because someone has erased the evidence of Black businesses on Davis Street, William Lightfoot from Civil War history, or the four-county, all-Black Carver school that was in this county because this county did not want to integrate. There was no problem with erasing them – why should it be a problem now?”
Zann Nelson: “As a historian, I think much of our history is worthy of commemoration. I had ancestors who fought for the Confederacy and died for the Union and I think some respect is due to them all because they thought they were doing the right thing … Our job as citizens in a community is to balance that history, to balance what we commemorate and in Culpeper … John Pelham has a monument, John Pelham has an interpretative marker on Main Street, John Pelham has a plaque on a side of building where the house stood where he died, John Pelham has a significant exhibit in our local museum. So we are not going to erase the story of John Pelham by merely changing the name of the lake. However, Culpeper has grown and there are people here who’ve gotten very excited about some new names that are more reflective of who we are. Voting tonight to change the name is actually a wonderful gift to our community in this dismal time of quarantine, it gives them something to get engaged in, to get excited about, to have a little fun with.”
Steven Sorrentino, Lake Pelham resident: “I want to speak from my heart … no one ever heard of John Pelham. Most people don’t know he was … We are in a great divide in our nation things have been back and forth and I believe changing the name will further divide us. It’s just a lake. It’s just water. Someone won $25 in a contest to rename a lake so instead of renaming a puppy as a publicity stunt, somebody named a lake. The more we talk about it, the more it becomes this divide.”
Tara Moylan: “I don’t understand the attachment to some guy from another state whose only connection is he died in Culpeper. Why not Clara Barton if you want to pick a person from the Civil War with a connection to Culpeper whose first documented humanitarian work in the field occurred at the Battle of Cedar Mountain? Or (Native American tribes) from the area or homegrown baseball heroes Pete Preston Hill or Eppa Rixey? We have many historical figures who shine a more positive than negative light on Culpeper.”
Bobbie Burnham, town native: “This thing has become entirely too political. Everything has become either Democratic of Republican. If you don’t vote this way I’m not going to be your friend and everything becomes a big argument. I don’t really have an attachment to a name, but there is so many other things that this town could spend money with other than changing the name of this lake … why can’t we help some of the people that have been out of work or the homeless or the veterans, let’s concentrate on our Black community, the Black people who are starting their businesses … I am proud of Culpeper but there is so many things we could focus on and come together and unite.”
Michelle Tutt, Culpeper resident, grew up in town: “I know a lot of people are concerned about history. When I was in high school it’s a wonder I passed history because I refused to read it because it didn’t include any of my history … My dad was on the town council back when I was in high school in the 70s and he was asked to go and talk to one of the land owners and he ended up procuring some land for the lake. I think him and the person who had the land, a relative of ours, neither one of them would have gone along with it if they thought it would have been named after someone such as Pelham. It’s just the right thing to do. I ask those who are against it to reconsider because Culpeper is a nice town and each of you were elected to be representatives of the people here.”
Al Esh, owner of the Ole Country Store: “I didn’t grow up around here and Lake Pelham the meaning didn’t mean anything it was just a place to go fish. When we were looking for a place to build the store it was a desirable spot that I hope people could come and enjoy and we were able to make that a reality. As I think of changing the name it doesn’t really bother me so much. I looked at the picture of Mountain Run Lake and I thought that’s an appropriate name, it’s just a beautiful name and it’s not attached to somebody’s name.”
Raymond Bender, owner/operator, Our Father’s House: “I care about the issue of principle. Someone can put forth money and maybe influence the direction the town council would go on an issue. Is it good to try to change history to change names where do we start where do we stop? Washington, D.C. I don’t know, Jefferson, whatever, how far do we want to go?”
Joe Short, a defense contractor, who lives near Lake Pelham, said he has enjoyed the recreational aspects of the lake and was concerned about renaming it. He said he was most concerned about the historic impact and that Culpeper was known across the country for its history.
“We’re at the crossroad,” Short said, adding his fear is that to change the lake’s name will prompt all other Confederate references to be changed. “We began to erase a part of our history.”
John Fitzpatrick supported the voter referendum, while Sarah Coleman warned of the economic impact of rebranding and how fallout from the emotionally charged issue could include negative connotation and diminish real estate values associated with Pelham’s name.
Coleman brought a paper map of Lake Pelham to the council meeting and said its shape reminded her of a “pelham bit” used for a horse. She proposed to keep the name the same and “an opportunity to dedicate the name of the lake to the equestrian community.”
Clancey read a letter from Culpeper resident Amy Hunter, who led last year’s successful petition drive to remove the Confederate battle flag from Culpeper County’s Lenn Park.
“A change is necessary,” Hunter wrote. “You as a council cannot say you support your African American citizens and then never do anything in response to their suggestions and struggle.”