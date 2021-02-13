Split vote, split views as Culpeper strips Pelham from reservoir

Zann Nelson: “As a historian, I think much of our history is worthy of commemoration. I had ancestors who fought for the Confederacy and died for the Union and I think some respect is due to them all because they thought they were doing the right thing … Our job as citizens in a community is to balance that history, to balance what we commemorate and in Culpeper … John Pelham has a monument, John Pelham has an interpretative marker on Main Street, John Pelham has a plaque on a side of building where the house stood where he died, John Pelham has a significant exhibit in our local museum. So we are not going to erase the story of John Pelham by merely changing the name of the lake. However, Culpeper has grown and there are people here who’ve gotten very excited about some new names that are more reflective of who we are. Voting tonight to change the name is actually a wonderful gift to our community in this dismal time of quarantine, it gives them something to get engaged in, to get excited about, to have a little fun with.”