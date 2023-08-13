Among the few personal items Richard DaSilva brought home with him from prison is a handkerchief on which he’s written the names of family members and friends who have died in the 17 years he’s been incarcerated.

Since 2020, when the Virginia General Assembly approved a law increasing the number of credits inmates serving time for certain felonies can earn for good behavior — a law DaSilva understood would apply to him — that list grew to include two grandparents, an aunt and his best friend’s parents.

Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court determined the state Department of Corrections had been misinterpreting the law and keeping eligible inmates behind bars beyond their new good time release dates.

DaSilva was one of the inmates affected by this decision. On Friday, July 14 — seven days after the Supreme Court decision but about a year after he was first told he’d be going home — two lieutenants drove him from Greensville Correctional Center to Spotsylvania.

The next day, he woke up at 5:30 a.m. — not for count, but to drink coffee in his mother’s kitchen.

“It’s nice to wake up and share a coffee with my mom,” he said.

“I tap-danced for them all the way”

When the law, HB 5148, passed, DaSilva, now 40, was in Greensville Correctional Center serving a 20-year sentence on a charge of attempted capital murder. He was 23 at the time of the offense, which occurred in 2006.

The new law allows inmates serving time for certain felony offenses to earn up to 15 days off their sentences for every 30 days of good behavior and participation in assigned programs.

Previously, eligible incarcerated individuals could earn a maximum of 4.5 days for every 30 served.

HB 5148 was enacted in November of 2020 with a delayed effective date of July 1, 2022, to give Virginia Department of Corrections staff time to calculate new release dates for eligible inmates.

VDOC had a 60-day window to release prisoners whose new release dates came before July 1, 2022.

DaSilva said he was told by prison officials in March 2022 that he was eligible for the program and that he would be released that year.

He had been earning good time for 10 years. Prior to HB 5148, he had a calculated release date of Nov. 4, 2024.

He had a job at the Greensville commissary and completed numerous education programs while in VDOC facilities, including a custodial maintenance course and the behavioral programs “Thinking for a Change” and “Preventing Relapse by Educating for Parole Success.”

“I tap-danced for them all the way,” DaSilva said.

When HB 5148 passed, he made a note of the date. He also packed his bag.

“I told myself, ‘One day I’m going to grab this and leave,’” he said. “I’ve been living out a trash bag for years.”

His mom, Tammy DaSilva, spoke with Richard’s counselor at Greensville in May, July and August of last year, and each time she said she was assured Richard was eligible for the expanded earned sentence credit.

In July 2022, the District 21 Probation and Parole office contacted her to verify that DaSilva had a home plan in place.

She told them, yes, she had fixed up the basement of her Spotsylvania home for Richard to live in and purchased a red truck for him to drive to his job at the family’s construction company.

She postponed a scheduled surgery so that she’d be able to help her son reenter society.

In prison, Richard DaSilva fixated on the half-full tube of toothpaste he was currently using, which he stored in a plastic coffee mug on which he’d marked off every year he’d been incarcerated.

“I told myself, ‘This is the last tube of toothpaste I’ll use in here,’” he said.

But as the months of 2022 ticked by, his calculated release date stayed unchanged — Nov. 4, 2024.

The toothpaste in the tube ran out.

“That was extremely traumatic,” he said.

Conflicting opinions

Richard DaSilva is among an unknown number of prisoners whose early release was delayed due to what the state Supreme Court determined last month was an unlawful interpretation of HB 5148.

After the bill was passed, the VDOC sought an opinion from then-Attorney General Mark Herring. Herring provided an opinion in December 2021 that found the law permits inmates convicted of attempted murder, like DaSilva, to earn the expanded sentence credits.

But when Attorney General Jason Miyares took office in January 2022, the VDOC sought a second opinion from him. In his April 2022 opinion, Miyares interpreted the law as excluding someone convicted of an attempted or “inchoate” crime from eligibility in the program.

In October, the ACLU of Virginia sued the VDOC over this interpretation, specifically on behalf of Steven Prease, a military veteran who was convicted in 2013 of two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Prease, initially sentenced to 14 years in prison, was scheduled for early release last year, but after Miyares issued his opinion, the VDOC determined that he was not eligible and pushed his release back to 2024.

The Supreme Court of Virginia heard Prease’s case and issued a ruling on July 6, in which it agreed with Herring and ordered the VDOC to release Prease.

“(Virginia Code section) 53.1-202.3(A) enumerates a number of specific offenses that are also ineligible for expanded earned sentence credits. Notably, attempted aggravated murder is not one of those enumerated offenses. Thus, it would appear that there is no basis in the governing statutes for denying Prease expanded earned sentence credits on his attempted aggravated murder convictions,” justice Cleo Powell wrote in his opinion.

A week after the decision, on Thursday, July 13, DaSilva’s counselor asked to see him in her office after he finished work at the commissary.

“She kind of sits back in her chair smiling,” DaSilva recalled. “She asks me if my home plan is still the same.”

DaSilva told her it was — it had been the same for a year — and he went back to his pod. He’d trained himself not to get his hopes up.

The next day, Friday, July 14, he called his mom to tell her about the conversation.

“She goes, ‘You’ve been slated for immediate release,” DaSilva said. “I said, ‘What’s immediate?’ Then I told her I was going to work and hung up. Everyone I talked to was so hopeful, but I didn’t believe it.”

After work that day, DaSilva went back to his cell to get ready for afternoon count. There, he was met by the Greensville reentry coordinator with paperwork for him to sign.

He still didn’t believe he was actually being released and told the staff member so.

“She said, ‘This paperwork has a date on it.’ I snatched it from her,” he said. “I’m looking at the date, but I’m not really seeing it. The date is everything. I’ve never seen a date before.”

The date was July 14, 2023 — that day.

“Everyone deserves a second chance”

At home in Spotsylvania a few weeks after his release, DaSilva is still getting used to lots of things, like air conditioning — Greensville was always clammy, he said — and people making direct eye contact with him.

“If someone in prison makes eye contact with you, something’s about to happen,” he said.

His family knows that if he’s in a social situation and he says the word “keys,” it means he’s getting overwhelmed and needs to leave right away.

He’s met with his probation officer and is working on getting an ID so he can get his driver’s license.

In the closet of DaSilva’s room are a shelf of Boston Red Sox hats that he collected in his early 20s, before he went to prison; the denim shirt and jeans he was wearing when he came home from prison; and stacks of folders that contain the six books he wrote while in prison.

One of them, “Life in the Blues,” is about how to survive behind bars.

VDOC won’t estimate how many incarcerated individuals were affected by its misapplication of HB 5148.

“The department is currently analyzing the impact the (Prease) ruling will have on VADOC operations and sentences for additional affected inmates. There will be no further comment at this time,” department spokesman Kyle Gibson wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star.

Geri Greenspan, an attorney with the ACLU of Virginia, said it is the organization’s opinion that “VDOC is on notice now of the Supreme Court’s decision and has to apply that immediately.”

“Otherwise, they are violating people’s rights by continuing to incarcerate them,” she said.

The ACLU’s argument in the Prease case, she said, was that “VDOC (chose) to interpret the law in accordance with their policy preferences and not in accordance with what the General Assembly actually passed.”

“The Virginia Supreme Court has long been clear that you have to apply the law as it is written ... whether you like it or not,” Greenspan said.

She added that in passing HB 5148, the General Assembly “made a commitment to recognizing that people deserve second chances.”

“That’s a value that the ACLU of Virginia believes in — everybody deserves a second chance and when you have folks who have done their time and made changes and are no longer, if they were ever, a threat to public safety, there is no need to continue to keep them locked up,” she said.