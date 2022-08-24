Spotsy officials considering change to Kalahari agreement so company can get loan

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors agreed to hold a public hearing on a proposed change to the agreement with Kalahari, the company planning to build a large water park in the Thornburg area.

The proposed change is related to financing and would run through the state’s Tourism Development Financing Program. In the agreement, the county and state would join with Kalahari on a loan covering about 25% of the cost to build the water park.

Jewell said Kalahari already has “established ways to fund about 75% of the total project costs and are looking at this program to fund the remaining 25%.”

The remaining quarter of the loan payment would come from sales and use tax generated at the park.

Board Chairman Tim McLaughlin asked if the change would cost the county more than the original package of incentives in the agreement with Kalahari.

There is no additional cost for the county related to the tourism loan program, Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell told the board.

She said the cost was included in the county staff’s original estimate, adding that staff was aware Kalahari was pursuing the state loan program. The county’s estimated cost for its contribution would amount to $74.8 million.

There was little other talk about the proposal as the vote was only to approve a public hearing.

Supervisor Jacob Lane said during the meeting that he “has a lot of questions I want to ask,” but said he would wait for the right time.

In July, the board approved rezoning for nearly 135 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 from agricultural to planned development commercial so Kalahari can build the resort. The property is in an area designated for growth, aimed at tourism, near the southernmost I–95 interchange in Spotsylvania.

Plans for the Wisconsin-based Kalahari company’s resort call for more than 1.38 million square feet of commercial space. The company plans to build a 267,429-square-foot indoor water park and entertainment center, a 10-acre outdoor water park, a 900-room hotel and a 156,278-square-foot convention center.

As an incentive to draw Kalahari to the county, the county agreed to give Kalahari up to 69% of tax revenue generated through the resort over 20 years.

The total estimated value of those incentives for Kalahari amount to $41,639,587 the first year and $185,234,273 over the life of the agreement. The county has estimated it will take in $83,596,100 in tax revenue during the 20 years.