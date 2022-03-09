Spotsy supervisors approve $14.6 million for schools

There were impassioned pleas from school supporters and some terse exchanges between elected county officials during Tuesday night’s meeting, but in the end the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved the School Board’s use of $14.6 million left over from the past fiscal year.

Before more than a dozen people spoke during the hearing, all in favor of allocating the carryover funds, Board chairman Tim McLaughlin presented a scenario where only $8.1 million would be allocated to schools.

That scenario drew criticism from some speakers and was not voted on by the board. Another motion, by Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, to approve allocating the $14.6 million in carryover funds was later approved 7–0.

The School Board approved spending the carryover funds last year, but with elections changing the members of the board, the supervisors delayed setting a public hearing on the plan twice.

The new School Board has held several meetings but has not developed an alternative budget for the carryover funds.

School Board members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole both spoke during the public hearing and as the supervisors discussed the funds. Some of the exchanges were tense, and the School Board members criticized some of the supervisors’ approach to the school funds.

Shelley told the board its job was to allocate the funds, not determine how the schools used the money.

Speakers also called out the supervisors, saying teachers, bus drivers and custodians deserve to be paid fair wages and receive bonuses. Teachers already are leaving, numerous speakers said, and if pay isn’t improved, more will follow.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a middle school principal in the county, also was critical of some supervisors while talking about the importance of education.

“We have an obligation to fund our schools,” she said.

Under the School Board plan for the money, insurance and post-employment benefits trust funds consume the bulk of the spending, accounting for $8.2 million of the carryover funds. The plan also called for $1.45 million to provide pay raises to bus drivers and $700,000 to provide a raise to custodians.

Just more than $4 million would go toward $1,000 bonuses, with some prorated for part-timers, which would go to more than 3,200 school employees.

Another $173,162 would fund instructional costs, such as summer Governor’s School and a literacy and math curriculum for English language learners, and the remaining $30,000 would be used to attract and keep teachers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.