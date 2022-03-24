Spotsy supervisors approve gas station over objections of neighbors

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a special-use permit for a Sheetz store and gas station opposed by nearby residents.

The store will be built at the intersection of Spotsylvania Parkway, Smith Station Road and Leavells Road and will include 12 gas pumps.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, the applicant agreed to increase the buffer around the gas station.

As they have done at past meetings, on Tuesday residents who live near the site asked the supervisors to deny the special-use permit. Residents repeated their concerns about health issues, potential gas leaks, property value impacts and possible increases in traffic and crime.

Charlie Payne, representing the Silver–Honaker Development Co., said the applicant made numerous changes after residents raised concerns. He also noted that the neighborhood where many of the concerned residents live—Lee’s Parke—was approved in 2002 as part of a rezoning that included commercial areas to serve the residential uses.

The property is a prime spot for a gas station, Payne said.

He added that the nearest houses are separated from the Sheetz by more than the length of a football field.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who represents the Battlefield District where the station will be built, made a motion to deny the special-use permit, but board Chairman Tim Mclaughlin countered with a motion to approve.

The board approved the permit, 5–2, with Yakabouski and Lee hill Supervisor Lori Hayes dissenting.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.