Spotsy supervisors creating a tax district to fund VA clinic road projects

Spotsylvania officials are creating a tax district around a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic planned for the county, an area expected to attract new businesses after the facility opens.

The revenue from the tax district will help the county pay for $64 million in road projects tied to the clinic agreement. According to a staff report, the county agreed to complete five road projects to help improve traffic around the clinic.

The board this week established a transportation fund and put $6.4 million in it. Officials say the money was available because $11.88 million was freed up by federal COVID-19 funds.

Spotsylvania was awarded the clinic over Fredericksburg and Stafford County in September. The 426,722-square-foot-outpatient facility will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.

The clinic is expected to open in 2023, according to a county staff report.

The taxable zone will include properties along U.S. 1 from Harrison Road to just south of the I–95 overpass on U.S. 1. A large chunk of the property between U.S. 1 and I–95 is included in the zone.