Spotsy supervisors set aside tax revenues to fund VA clinic road projects

The biggest remaining portion, $5 million, was set aside for capital improvement projects as part of a five-year plan. The remaining funds will go toward expenses previously put on hold because of budget concerns related to the pandemic.

Those expenses will pay for training ($200,000) and tuition reimbursement ($50,000) for county staff, as well as a grass mowing contract ($100,000). Another $50,000 will pay for mowing in medians of several roads. And $11,000 will be used to cover coronavirus-related modifications at the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office.

At the end of the meeting, McLaughlin pushed for two measures: one to set up tax relief for local small businesses hurt by the pandemic and the other to speed up a second round of raises for public safety workers, along with raises for all county employees.

The raises were delayed so the county could hold onto funds earlier this year when the board was concerned about impacts by the pandemic.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said he supports the pay increases, but not so soon. He noted that public safety workers received significant raises earlier this year and the county will have to eventually find a way to replenish the approximately $5 million the pay hikes will cost, while there is growing uncertainty with the state implementing COVID-19 restrictions again.