Spotsy worker dies in compactor accident at Chancellor Convenience Center

A 28-year-old Louisa County man died in a Thursday morning garbage compactor accident at the Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County.

Brandon Michael Nutter, who started his job as a heavy equipment mechanic for the county’s Solid Waste Collections division on June 21, died in the accident, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Troy Skebo said in the release that emergency crews “arrived on the scene within minutes to find a deceased county employee who was trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor” at the Chancellor Convenience Center on Harrison Road.

Skebo said one of the duties of Nutter’s job wascleaning the inside of the compactor.

The investigation of the incident will continue.

Skebo said “detectives are working with state and local officials to determine the cause of the accident.” The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Department also is on the scene and helping with the investigation.

The convenience center was closed Thursday and will remain shuttered Friday. The center is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Spotsylvania public information officer Michelle McGinnis said in the release that the county “is deeply saddened and devastated by the loss of one of our own … We would like to extend our sincerest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nutter and wish them strength, comfort and peace as they navigate the difficult times ahead.”