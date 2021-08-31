Spotsylvania actor hopes recent roles help him make leap to the next level

He was impressed by his experience as an extra on big movies and TV series. As a youngster visiting the Smithsonian, he was able to watch Chris Evans bound up the stairs in “Captain America: Winter Soldier.”

He’s also done enough roles to know that acting is work. It’s something the student film “Violence”—available on the video-sharing site Vimeo—taught him well.

He said for much of the three-month shoot around Baltimore in 2019, he was getting up at 4 a.m. to read over his lines, then showing up by 8 a.m. to work, often until 11 each night.

But Alex said he loved every second of it, especially when he got to do some stunts in a fighting scene.

“I think that experience really helped teach me how to truly embody a character, something that takes a lot of thought and groundwork,” he said. “A lot of it is working with directors and trying to find just what they want.”

Hearing her son explain that transition, Rita Drummond can’t help but smile, adding that it makes sense in a family where quoting famous lines from often-watched films is a regular thing.

“Alex and Bruce do it all the time,” she said, noting that they often take on the accents and traits of the character they’re mimicking, something that surely has helped her son become an actor. “Alex can become anybody.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.