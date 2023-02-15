While Spotsylvania County's proposed 2024 fiscal year budget includes an increase, the county administrator noted several challenges lay ahead, including the end of federal pandemic stimulus funding, inflation and a struggle to fill empty staff positions.

Spotsylvania Administrator Ed Petrovitch gave the Board of Supervisors its first look at the next proposed fiscal year budget at Tuesday night’s meeting, recommending an operating budget of $645.1 million, which is 2.7% higher than the current fiscal year budget.

The proposed budget calls for all tax rates to remain the same. That includes the real estate rate of 73.77 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Petrovitch told the board that he and county administrators across the state all have an eye on inflation’s impact on budgets, adding that financial experts expect a “mild recession” to hit in June or July.

The “swiftly changing markets,” including the high cost for construction projects and high interest rates have pressed the county to delay some capital projects, Petrovitch said.

He noted that sales of homes and new vehicles are expected to be slow this year because of high prices and interest rates, something that could negatively affect county revenue.

But Petrovitch said continued growth in the county and a projected economic rebound in the second half of the fiscal year are expected to help increase general fund revenues, to the tune of $20.5 million more than originally expected. Personal property taxes lead the way at a projected $7.1 million more in projected revenue, followed by real estate taxes at $5.1 million and meals taxes at $3.6 million.

Petrovitch noted that those projections could change depending on the markets.

The administrator also mentioned concerns about keeping the Sheriff’s Office staffed to keep up with other jurisdictions. Stafford County increased starting annual salaries for patrol deputies to $59,000, and the state police bumped its starting pay to $66,000.

Petrovitch said it would cost more than $4 million to close that pay gap for Spotsylvania deputies, according to Sheriff’s Office figures.

The proposed public safety budget calls for six new deputies and is $7.8 million higher than the current fiscal year. Education funding is proposed to increase by $8 million.

Still, the recommended budget has a shortfall in funding for both public safety and the school system.

The proposed public safety budget falls $10.11 million short of what was requested. The county is expected to fall about $18 million short of the School Board's proposed budget, which hasn't yet been finalized.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said he thought the country already was in a recession and asked if the county is just “treading water” with its budget.

Petrovitch said “every year it’s a balancing act" to figure out what the priorities are. He added that every budget includes unmet needs.

In order to all of those unmet needs, Petrovitch said it would require the equivalent of a 20-cent increase on the real estate tax rate.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier said she doesn’t want higher taxes, but added that “we have to be responsible to our community.”

She said the county can’t expect to raise the tax rate by 20 cents, but should do better at chipping away at the shortfalls over time.

“We have to put a dent in it,” she said.

Supervisor Jacob Lane said the county has been approving Northern Virginia-type growth in recent years, meaning it costs more to provide such things as education and public safety services. He wondered how long the county could keep its low “rural” taxes amid its continued growth.

The supervisors are scheduled to hold a work session on the budget at the Feb. 28 meeting.