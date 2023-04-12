After nearly five hours of combing through the budget and haggling over money for schools and public safety, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal 2024 budget Tuesday night.

The board approved an operating budget of $658,046,610, by a 5–2 vote.

Supervisors Tim McLaughlin and David Ross dissented.

The board also approved three tax increases.

The board approved a real estate tax rate of 77.17 per $100 of assessed value, up from 73.77 cents for the current fiscal year. The adopted rate is lower than the advertised real estate tax rate of 83.77 cents.

The meals tax will increase to 6%, up from 4.5%.

The transient occupancy tax, for hotel and motel stays, will increase from 7% to 9%.

Supervisors held several work sessions recently on the budget during which department heads presented their requests and the board started discussions, primarily about how to handle requested increases for public safety and school funding.

Both the school system and public safety departments are trying to keep salaries competitive with other area localities while also seeking more staff.

The School Board’s local funding request was $27,120,722 higher than what was in the county’s recommended budget, a difference that represented 14 cents on the real estate tax rate.

The Sheriff’s Office presented salary scale adjustments last week. The requests left the board surprised by the cost and the late notice.

The board spent much of Tuesday’s meeting going back and forth over how much funding to dedicate to public safety departments and schools for salaries.

The board eventually approved 8.5% salary increases for the Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue staff. The board also approved new positions for the Sheriff’s Office. The rest of the county’s staff will receive an 8% increase.

The board also approved a $9.7 million increase in the school budget, with $7.9 million aimed at improving staff pay.

Some supervisors were concerned the School Board won’t allocate the board-approved $378,446,845 in operating expenses the way the supervisors intend, specifically for salaries.

While the School Board determines school funding, the Board of Supervisors instituted categorical funding last week, giving supervisors more say in how the school system’s funding is handled.

None of the pay increases met the requests from the departments, which would have required additional tax increases or cuts to other areas in the budget.

Before the board approved the real estate tax rate Tuesday, Supervisor Lori Hayes said it was “the best compromise. I don’t think anybody got what they wanted.”

Battlefield District Supervisor Chris Yakabouski lamented failing to send more funding to the school system or seriously considering a tax increase to handle rising budget costs. He made several attempts to increase tax rates to cover the requests, which the supervisors voted down.

“While this has been a congenial evening, it has been a frustrating evening, too,” he said. Yakabouski added that the board argued over a tax increase that would add $8 to $11 per month to many households.

The supervisor has repeatedly said in the work sessions and other meetings that the county has to find more revenue to keep up with increasing operations costs, and increasing real estate taxes is one way to do that.

“Over the past 10–12 years it’s not gone up at all, and we find ourselves at a crisis,” Yakabouski said. “I will tell you that these numbers are not going away. We’re gonna see these next year and the year after that and the year after that.”