Spotsylvania adopts budget; votes to put $5.6 million toward teacher step pay

Spotsylvania County’s Board of Supervisors adopted the fiscal 2023 budget Tuesday night, including an additional $5.6 million for teacher pay.

The board voted unanimously to approve the budget, as well as the fiscal 2023–27 capital improvements plan and the 2022 tax rates.

The board did not reach a unanimous agreement on a measure to use $5.6 million in shifted funds to address teacher step pay. The measure still passed, 5–2.

The board approved an operating budget of $599,773,367, about $1.6 million less than the county administrator’s recommended budget.

As in past budget meetings, most of the supervisor conversation revolved around school funding. After the last work session, county staff set up scenarios to add the additional school funding into the budget.

In order to get the additional school funding, the county’s financial office adjusted funds from the CIP, including $850,000 from the fire and rescue and general funds. Some of the funding will be delayed, some removed. The plan also includes borrowing $3.2 million that was to be used for fire and rescue equipment.

The county also used more than $400,000 gained by “level funding” several county departments and programs—such as the library, regional food bank, Micah Ministries and a sexual assault support program—to help cover the school funding increase.

Spotsylvania teachers already were set to get a 5% raise for fiscal 2023. The additional $5.6 million in county funding is an effort to close the teacher pay gap between Spotsylvania and other area jurisdictions.

The School Board was seeking an additional $8.6 million for fiscal 2023 to help fix the step pay scale and what is called “pay compression,” which is the difference in pay between veteran and newer teachers.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski continued Tuesday to push for the board to completely fund the School Board request, but in the end, he agreed to the $5.6 million.

Yakabouski criticized the board, saying if the supervisors can’t find proper funding, “then schools aren’t a priority.”

Supervisor Deborah Frazier said the county needed to seize the chance to “preserve the quality” in county schools by approving the additional $5.6 million, something that should help the county keep experienced teachers and staff from leaving.

“We’ve spent a lot training teachers,” she said. “We shouldn’t just let them leave.”

Supervisors Tim McLaughlin and David Ross voted against the additional $5.6 million.

Prior to the vote, Ross said the school system has gotten plenty of funding, from the county, state and federal government. He said he supports fixing the compression pay problem, but doesn’t think there is an adequate plan in place.

Supervisor Jacob Lane, who voted for the additional funding, said he watched the School Board meeting Monday and felt like members don’t “have a grasp” of a specific plan at this point.

All of the supervisors agreed that the county needs to address the pay compression issue, and they hope a study approved Monday by the School Board will lay out a specific, long-term plan.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted tax rates.

The board approved a real estate tax rate of 73.77 cents per $100 assessed value.

The personal property rates vary, and include a new separate class for automobiles, trucks, campers, recreational vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds. The board set that rate at $5.42 per $100 assessed value. All other personal property rates, aside from boats and aircraft, will have a rate of $6.35. The rate for boats and boat trailers is $6.25. The aircraft rate is .000001.

The board also unanimously approved the $670.7 million six-year CIP for transportation, utilities, schools and general government.

