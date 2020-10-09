Spotsylvania animal shelter expansion nears completion

The Spotsylvania County animal shelter lobby has an assortment of cages with cats and terrariums holding snakes. Down a hallway and through a door is a room full of kenneled dogs.
It’s a bit of a tight squeeze for visitors and animals. But the facility will soon more than double in size.
Work on the expansion was scheduled to be completed in September, but that has been pushed back to the end of October. The expanded section is not expected to be open to the public until after inspections are completed in the weeks after work is finished.
Once the expansion is completed, “the contractor will then move into the next phase, which includes renovations of the existing shelter,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said in an email.
She said the renovations are scheduled to be completed in early January.
Animal shelter employee Lisa Phelps said she and co-workers like to check on the addition.
“It’s a lot nicer,” she said Tuesday.
The shelter size will grow to 19,200 square feet, with larger kennels, visitation rooms and “real-life rooms” that have a home-like setting. Improvements also will be made to the animal intake and holding areas as well as an expanded spay and neuter clinic.
The animal shelter upgrades have been in the works for several years. Some county supervisors criticized the rising cost of the project, which initially had a $3.7 million price tag, but it was eventually approved, in late 2018. The cost has since escalated to $5.9 million, due partly to a rise in construction costs as well as more extensive renovations needed for the existing facility.
The county started planning for the update in 2013, when the shelter started its “no-kill” initiative.
Work also is being done to upgrade the 20-year-old facility to meet state code. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services required the facility to be brought up to code for issues with the sally port and intake areas.
