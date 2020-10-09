Spotsylvania animal shelter expansion nears completion

The Spotsylvania County animal shelter lobby has an assortment of cages with cats and terrariums holding snakes. Down a hallway and through a door is a room full of kenneled dogs.

It’s a bit of a tight squeeze for visitors and animals. But the facility will soon more than double in size.

Work on the expansion was scheduled to be completed in September, but that has been pushed back to the end of October. The expanded section is not expected to be open to the public until after inspections are completed in the weeks after work is finished.

Once the expansion is completed, “the contractor will then move into the next phase, which includes renovations of the existing shelter,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said in an email.

She said the renovations are scheduled to be completed in early January.

Animal shelter employee Lisa Phelps said she and co-workers like to check on the addition.

“It’s a lot nicer,” she said Tuesday.