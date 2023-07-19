Data centers have officially been incorporated into Spotsylvania County’s long-term plans.

After a public hearing on Tuesday, July 11, the Board of Supervisors approved amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, in a 5–0 vote. Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Deborah Frazier were absent.

One person spoke during the public hearing, a young man asking the board to make sure data centers are fiscally beneficial to the county and do not impact residents.

As the county has worked to update its Comprehensive Plan for data centers, Spotsylvania has become a popular target for companies that want to build them.

Tech giant Amazon recently filed four rezoning requests for developments that could include several million square feet of data centers. Another company also filed a rezoning request for data centers in an unrelated project.

In another proposal, earlier this year the supervisors approved a rezoning of 314 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial to allow the building of a 2.9-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus,” which could include data centers.

The changes to the county’s Comprehensive Plan provide “a guide” to land use for the fast-growing technology industry, according to a county staff summary. Other county codes and zoning regulations, which other businesses follow, also will include data center applications.

Data centers — server farms for cloud computing housed in large buildings filled with computer equipment — have been popping up in the state, primarily in Northern Virginia, where various issues have prompted opposition in Loudoun, Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties.

During the public hearing, county planner Jacob Pastwik told the board that data centers may be new to Spotsylvania, but not to other Virginia communities. He said county staff learned from issues related to data centers in some of those localities and incorporated solutions into the amendments.

Real estate and personal property tax revenue are the key drivers when it comes to localities seeking data center development.

Pastwik said data centers vary in size and scope, but the average center could generate $10 million to $15 million in annual tax revenue per 1 million square feet.

Board of Supervisors Chairman David Ross cited the tax revenue generated by data centers, something the supervisors have mentioned in previous meetings.

For comparison, Ross highlighted one of the county’s largest tax revenue generators, Lidl, which has a 980,000-square-foot facility and feeds $1 million into the county coffers annually. The supervisor added that Kalahari, the approved water park, is expected to inject $6 million in tax revenue annually.

Data center tax revenue, Ross said, could be “10 times” more than Lidl.

The newly approved comprehensive plan amendments include the addition of data centers as a target industry; the establishment of “data center land use potential within and outside of the periphery of the Primary Development boundary”; and adding “data center-centric” land-use policies geared toward access to public water and sewer outside the county’s development boundary.

The amendments add the county’s interest in keeping data centers inside the development boundary, or near it, as well as close to electric transmission lines. But the staff report also notes a lack of suitable property inside the development boundary, meaning there likely will be interest outside the zone.

County officials said they want to keep data centers within one mile of the boundary.

Other facets of the amendments aim to minimize noise impacts from data centers; include roof designs that “incorporate heat island reduction elements”; “encourage alternatives to public water-based cooling systems”; discourage private water wells; and promote the use of onsite renewable energy to ensure data centers do not interrupt local electric service.